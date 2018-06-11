©Art Basel
Party, Cüpli und Kunst: Die Eventübersicht zur Art Basel

Diese Woche findet bei uns in Basel wieder die weltbekannte Kunstmesse Art Basel statt und lockt tausende Kunstinteressierte in die Stadt. Bei der Masse an Events verliert man schnell einmal den Überblick. Barfi.ch will Ihnen helfen und hat eine Übersicht zusammengestellt.

Für die breite Öffentlichkeit ist die Art Basel ab Donnerstag, den 14. Juni 2018 bis Sonntag, den 17. Juni 2018 immer von 11:00 Uhr bis 19:00 Uhr geöffnet.

Während der ganzen Woche laufen neben der Art Basel aber auch viele Nebenmessen, die in den letzten Jahren auch immer beliebter geworden sind:

Die Rhy Art Fair im Rhypark, VOLTA14 in der alten Coop-Verteilzentrale auf dem Lysbüchel-Areal im St. Johann-Quartier, die photo basel im Volkshaus, die paper positions im Ackermannhof, die LISTE - Art Fair Basel in der Warteck Brauerei, die Scope Basel im Clarahuus und die I Never Read - Art Book Fair in der Kaserne Basel.

Auch wird im Rahmenprogramm um die Art Basel viel geboten: 

Die Parcours von Montag bis Freitag und Sonntag jeweils von 11:00 bis 21:00 Uhr, am Samstag von 11:00 bis 0:00 Uhr mit der Parcours Night von 19:00 bis 0:00 Uhr.
Die HeK (Haus der elektronischen Künste Basel) Guided Tour to Augusta Raurica zur Installation "Voice Theatre" von Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, täglich um 10:30 Uhr und am Sonntag zusätzlich um 15:00 Uhr.
Der Art Club im Restaurant der Kunsthalle Basel täglich ab 22:00 Uhr.
Im Programm des Stadtkinos zur Art Basel werden täglich abends ein Kurzfilmprogramm und Feature Programm geboten. 

Das detaillierte Programm der Art Basel finden Sie hier:

Dienstag, 12. Juni 2018

18:00 - 23:59

Campus of the Arts | Summer Party

FHNW Academy of Art and Design, Basel

20:00 - 23:00 

HeK (Haus der elektronischen Künste) | Reception

HeK (Haus der elektronischen Künste Basel)

Mittwoch, 13. Juni 2018

15:00 - 16:00 

Museum Talk | Museums in a Global Narrative

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

16:00 - 17:00 

Art World Talk | Sexism in the Art World

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

17:00 - 18:00 

Museum Talk | Focus: The Rise of the Single-Artist Museum

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

18:00 - 22:00

Baloise Art Forum | Opening Reception

Baloise Group, Basel

19:00 - 22:00 

Kunsthalle Basel | Kunsthalle Basel Night

Kunsthalle Basel

Donnerstag, 14. Juni 2018

14:00 - 15:00 

Art Market Talk | Blockchain and the Art World

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

15:00 - 16:00 

Artist Talk | Artists' Philanthropy and Social Responsibility

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

16:00 - 17:0

Artist Talk | Performance Beyond the Body

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

17:00 - 18:00

Art Market Talk | Ethics of Exporting Gallery Models

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

18:00 - 22:00

SALTS | Opening & Garden Party

SALTS
Hauptstrasse 12
Birsfelden
4127, Switzerland

Freitag, 15. Juni 2018

10:00 - 11:30

Art World Talk | Society, Politics and the Art System

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

13:00 - 14:00

Conversations on Messeplatz | Self-Construction, Self-Governance

Messeplatz

14:00 - 15:00 

Art Market Talk | The Impact of Data on the Market

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

15:00 - 16:00

Artist Talk | Lynn Hershman Leeson

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

16:00 - 17:00

Creative Cities Talk | Sustainable City Development: The Role of Art

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

17:00 - 18:00

Collector Talk | How to Buy Art

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

17:00 - 18:00

Fondation Beyeler | Talk

Fondation Beyeler

Samstag, 16. Juni 2018

10:00 - 11:30

Artist Talk | Artists' Influencers

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

13:00 - 14:00 

Conversations on Messeplatz | On Wastelands and Mineral Rights

Messeplatz

14:00 - 15:00 

Artist Talk | The Alberto Burri Case

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

15:00 - 16:00

Art World Talk | Activating Public Spaces

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

16:00 - 17:00

Art World Talk | Global or Local - For whom?

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

17:00 - 18:00

Collector Talk | Starting a Collection

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

Sonntag, 17. Juni 2018

10:00 - 11:30 

Artist Talk | The Artist and the Gallerist

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

13:00 - 14:00

Conversations on Messeplatz | Techne Techno Tech

Messeplatz

14:00 - 15:00

Artist Talk | Different Histories, Different Futures

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

15:00 - 16:00 

Artist Talk | Haegue Yang

Art Basel
Halle 1.1, Auditorium

