Party, Cüpli und Kunst: Die Eventübersicht zur Art Basel

Für die breite Öffentlichkeit ist die Art Basel ab Donnerstag, den 14. Juni 2018 bis Sonntag, den 17. Juni 2018 immer von 11:00 Uhr bis 19:00 Uhr geöffnet.
Während der ganzen Woche laufen neben der Art Basel aber auch viele Nebenmessen, die in den letzten Jahren auch immer beliebter geworden sind:
Die Rhy Art Fair im Rhypark, VOLTA14 in der alten Coop-Verteilzentrale auf dem Lysbüchel-Areal im St. Johann-Quartier, die photo basel im Volkshaus, die paper positions im Ackermannhof, die LISTE - Art Fair Basel in der Warteck Brauerei, die Scope Basel im Clarahuus und die I Never Read - Art Book Fair in der Kaserne Basel.
Auch wird im Rahmenprogramm um die Art Basel viel geboten:
Die Parcours von Montag bis Freitag und Sonntag jeweils von 11:00 bis 21:00 Uhr, am Samstag von 11:00 bis 0:00 Uhr mit der Parcours Night von 19:00 bis 0:00 Uhr.
Die HeK (Haus der elektronischen Künste Basel) Guided Tour to Augusta Raurica zur Installation "Voice Theatre" von Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, täglich um 10:30 Uhr und am Sonntag zusätzlich um 15:00 Uhr.
Der Art Club im Restaurant der Kunsthalle Basel täglich ab 22:00 Uhr.
Im Programm des Stadtkinos zur Art Basel werden täglich abends ein Kurzfilmprogramm und Feature Programm geboten.
Das detaillierte Programm der Art Basel finden Sie hier:
Dienstag, 12. Juni 2018
18:00 - 23:59
Campus of the Arts | Summer Party
FHNW Academy of Art and Design, Basel
20:00 - 23:00
HeK (Haus der elektronischen Künste) | Reception
HeK (Haus der elektronischen Künste Basel)
Mittwoch, 13. Juni 2018
15:00 - 16:00
Museum Talk | Museums in a Global Narrative
Art Basel
16:00 - 17:00
Art World Talk | Sexism in the Art World
Art Basel
17:00 - 18:00
Museum Talk | Focus: The Rise of the Single-Artist Museum
Art Basel
18:00 - 22:00
Baloise Art Forum | Opening Reception
Baloise Group, Basel
19:00 - 22:00
Kunsthalle Basel | Kunsthalle Basel Night
Kunsthalle Basel
Donnerstag, 14. Juni 2018
14:00 - 15:00
Art Market Talk | Blockchain and the Art World
Art Basel
15:00 - 16:00
Artist Talk | Artists' Philanthropy and Social Responsibility
Art Basel
16:00 - 17:0
Artist Talk | Performance Beyond the Body
Art Basel
17:00 - 18:00
Art Market Talk | Ethics of Exporting Gallery Models
Art Basel
18:00 - 22:00
SALTS | Opening & Garden Party
SALTS
Freitag, 15. Juni 2018
10:00 - 11:30
Art World Talk | Society, Politics and the Art System
Art Basel
13:00 - 14:00
Conversations on Messeplatz | Self-Construction, Self-Governance
Messeplatz
14:00 - 15:00
Art Market Talk | The Impact of Data on the Market
Art Basel
15:00 - 16:00
Artist Talk | Lynn Hershman Leeson
Art Basel
16:00 - 17:00
Creative Cities Talk | Sustainable City Development: The Role of Art
Art Basel
17:00 - 18:00
Collector Talk | How to Buy Art
Art Basel
17:00 - 18:00
Fondation Beyeler | Talk
Fondation Beyeler
Samstag, 16. Juni 2018
10:00 - 11:30
Artist Talk | Artists' Influencers
Art Basel
13:00 - 14:00
Conversations on Messeplatz | On Wastelands and Mineral Rights
Messeplatz
14:00 - 15:00
Artist Talk | The Alberto Burri Case
Art Basel
15:00 - 16:00
Art World Talk | Activating Public Spaces
Art Basel
16:00 - 17:00
Art World Talk | Global or Local - For whom?
Art Basel
17:00 - 18:00
Collector Talk | Starting a Collection
Art Basel
Sonntag, 17. Juni 2018
10:00 - 11:30
Artist Talk | The Artist and the Gallerist
Art Basel
13:00 - 14:00
Conversations on Messeplatz | Techne Techno Tech
Messeplatz
14:00 - 15:00
Artist Talk | Different Histories, Different Futures
Art Basel
15:00 - 16:00
Artist Talk | Haegue Yang
Art Basel