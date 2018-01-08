© Keystone
© Keystone
  • barfi
  • Aktualisiert am

Jamie Oliver lanciert Kampagne gegen Energy Drinks für Kinder

Mit dem Hashtag #Notforchildren möchte der Starkoch Jamie Oliver darauf aufmerksam machen, wie schädlich Softgetränke für Kinder sein können. 

Gezuckerte Getränke wie Energy Drinks enthalten typischerweise 27,5 Gramm Zucker, schreibt der britische Starkoch auf seiner Website. Das ist mehr als ein Kind an einem ganzen Tag konsumieren sollte. 

Der Hashtag #Notforchildren will die britische Regierung dazu bewegen, den Verkauf von Energy Drinks an unter 16-Jährige zu verbieten. 