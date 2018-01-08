Jamie Oliver lanciert Kampagne gegen Energy Drinks für Kinder

Guys check out and vote in my instagram story poll! Really important that we get this message out that energy drinks are #NotForChildren. Really keen to hear your thoughts on this. Keep your eyes on my feed over the next 24hrs and tune into #FridayNightFeast tomorrow night 8pm @channel4 to learn how to join this food fight
Gezuckerte Getränke wie Energy Drinks enthalten typischerweise 27,5 Gramm Zucker, schreibt der britische Starkoch auf seiner Website. Das ist mehr als ein Kind an einem ganzen Tag konsumieren sollte.
Der Hashtag #Notforchildren will die britische Regierung dazu bewegen, den Verkauf von Energy Drinks an unter 16-Jährige zu verbieten.