Frontofbicycle Gallery: 14 artists and a silver birch

Just like the silver birch, which marks the beginning of something, the frontofbicycle Gallery is also starting again, namely in its fifth year, in which it is allowed to celebrate its 14th pop-up exhibition. And continues to make new collaborations and friendships, make new experiences and present new collections of artworks.

What to expect?

For the majority of artists, the use of color is important and often explosive. Therefore, anyone looking for an alternative to the gray of winter this spring should not miss this exhibition. Among other things, Kate Bauen shows her structured, abstract works, which are highly recognizable and in great demand because she only produces two of them per year. Equally colorful is Patrick Charmillot's series of rhythmic images depicting balance and harmony. On a different note, frontofbicycle is very pleased to welcome the popular Italian ceramics artist Monica Vaccari, whose pieces have been exhibited around Europe with a number having sold in Basel. On the occasion of the vernissage, Greek photographer Sofia Georgakopoulou will also show how she succeeds in capturing images in which the obvious is changed by the influence of a special mood.

Exhibiting Artists

In total frontofbicycle presents the works of the following 14 exceptional contemporary artists from around the world: Kate Bauen (Scotland), Miki Buckland (Japan), Patrick Charmillot (Switzerland), Natalie Corman (Canada), David Drain (Scotland), Bettina Egli Sennhauser (Switzerland), Dana Gasser (Germany), Sofia Georgakopoulou (Greece), Irene Gordon (Scotland), Insa Hoffmann (Germany), Janet Jaffke (USA), Antonie Josefa Latscha (Czech Republic), Gudrun Sallaberger Plakolb (Austria) and Monica Vaccari (Italy).

Big Head (© Monica Vaccari)

This exhibition is organized by Nicolette Youdim, Gudrun Sallaberger-Plakolb, Bettina Egli Sennhauser and Andreas Sallaberger. They are a well-rehearsed team, who with great passion and months in advance searches for suitable locations, selects suitable artists, arranges the works, markets the event and then hosts these exhibitions. And none of these exhibitions is ever identical to those before.