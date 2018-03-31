Interview with Michael N. Hall, professor at the Biozentrum of the University of Basel

barfi.ch: Professor Hall, you have been working as a professor at the Biozentrum of the University of Basel since 1987. Is it because the conditions for research at the Biozentrum in Basel are so good, that you have continued to work here for over 30 years now?

Yes, I have remained at the Biozentrum because conditions are excellent, both at the local and national levels. The conditions are ideal to pursue either curiosity-driven or applied research. In my case, it is curiosity-driven research.

What makes Basel unique as a location for research?

It has an outstanding research funding structure (again both locally and nationally), a good pool of well-trained people, good colleagues, and good geographic location in the middle of Europe and within a very active Biotech/pharma hub such that it attracts researchers from all over the world (as was the case for me).

In 1991, you discovered the protein kinase TOR and you are a leader in research on TOR signaling. How would you explain TOR and its function to non-scientists and why was this discovery so important?

I often describe TOR as the brain of the cell. It senses the cellular environment and in response controls the cell’s behavior. For example, if there are nutrients available, it instructs the cell to grow.

You are a pioneer in the field of cell growth, which is very relevant to cancer. For what other areas is your research important?

Cell growth is a very broad field and TOR is therefore relevant in many areas, for example in many diseases (e.g., also in diabetes), and in normal physiology such as in learning and memory formation, aging, muscle building, crop yields, etc. The list is almost endless.

A research team headed by you has recently discovered an anti-cancer protein. The protein LHPP prevents the uncontrolled proliferation of cancer cells in the liver. What does this mean for patients with liver cancer?

The finding that LHPP is a protein histidine phosphatase, suggests that uncontrolled histidine phosphorylation is oncogenic. This in turn means that we might be able to treat or prevent cancer by inhibiting histidine kinases and thereby blocking histidine phosphorylation. Furthermore, LHPP expression correlates with tumor severity. Thus, it can also be used as a biomarker to guide the oncologist while considering treatment options.

When can patients with liver cancer expect a treatment based on your new findings?

Not soon. A great deal of work would be required to translate our basic research findings to the clinic. Hopefully, our work will lead drug companies to consider targeting histidine phosphorylation. We are just at the beginning.

Is there hope that this could also lead to a potential treatment for other forms of cancer?

Again, this will have to be investigated, but my assumption is that dysregulated histidine phosphorylation is not specific to liver cancer, or even to cancer.

Last year, you received the Lasker Award for your investigations of the TOR protein. How did you get the news of your prize?

I received an email on my phone while boarding a flight from Zurich to Boston. It was an enjoyable flight.

This prize is regarded as the highest distinction in biomedical research. Only the Nobel Prize for Medicine could top this. As a scientist, do you think about this at all?

Mainly only when asked about it by journalists. One of my favorite philosophers, Epicurus, wrote, “Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.” I am enjoying the prizes I have. Also, there are many Lasker winners who have not won a Nobel.

You were born in Puerto Rico, studied in the United States and Basel is where you live. How do you like our city?

I am now a Swiss citizen with Basel-Stadt as my Heimat. I have also lived here for 30 years and my children were born here. I suppose you could say I am almost a Bebbi, although I do not speak Swiss german.