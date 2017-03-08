Local Newes Summary of March, 8th

The waters from above, the liquid in the glass, and water music: a Fasnacht Monday report

By Ryslaifer

The “Ziigli” (small procession) of the “Ryslaifer” braved the rains of Monday evening and reported from the first night of Fasnacht.

The costume fabric became wetter and wetter, rainwater accumulated on drums and splashed up with every beat, and the piccolos were also full of rain – and it took a while until everything was dry again. With every step, spectators and participants alike sank their shoes into a swampy mush of Räppli confetti; a slippery and vile substance. By around 6pm, the Fasnacht had become thinly spread, and everyone has taken refuge in cellars and bars…

Thankfully, this changed again later in the night. As soon as the rain stopped, everyone came back out. Small processions, large cliques, singular masks, Gugge music – and the Basler Fasnacht returned to full pace.

Our procession moved to Rheingasse with the “Mätzli” group, with large steps and a few hectolitres of Käppelijoch beer and many Kaffi Luz (coffee with schnapps) which had restored our spirits. Then we squeezed through the tunnel towards Unterer Rheinweg; a wonderful shortcut. With the “Neye Glaibasler” we then moved up the river, into the deepest belly of the night. Here, we are almost entirely alone: a pair of lovers stood in a doorway, while three harlequins had taken off their drums and their masks and were staring at the Rhine while sharing a big fat joint.

We move on. The Rheinweg does not seem to have an end. It is much shorter during the rest of the year. It is as if Mrs Fasnacht had stretched the old city out like an accordion. The phantom of another procession is coming in our direction. What are they playing? It is a march that we have never heard before. Somehow sparkling, and liquid. And it is as if they are gliding rather than walking.

They are coming closer, and we see that all of them have horns on their heads; algae hang from their arms and legs – and the “Tambourmajor” (band leader) swings a trident instead of a baton. They suddenly turn left near the Münsterfähre ferry, towards the Rhine, and slowly disappear onto the river, still piping and drumming. The Ryslaifer realises: “Those were not Fasnächtler made from flesh and blood, that was the water god Neptune and his cohorts who sometimes leave the water to join the Fasnacht…”

Back through Rheingasse, across Mittlere Brücke, procession after procession of Gugge music is coming from the other side, the monsters of Fasnacht, ugly and terrifying, yet beautiful. Then we pass the Hotel Trois Rois where a colourful crowd of Fasnächtlers is gathered around the entrance, tin cups in hand, laughing and joking. Then across Fischmarkt to Andreasplatz, one round around the Affenbrunnen and then a break.

Within a short time, all Ziigli members are armed with a “Querpfyffer”, a magical drink of Fasnacht that warms us to the bones and makes our heads light, so light…

Slowly, the world is disappearing and once more, we dive into another world of colours and sounds, forgetting ourselves until every last of us turns homewards, to bed, where Fasnacht dreams await us.

Tuesday morning. The birds are piping their marches through our windows. We slowly wake up with coffee, a few “Faschtewäjie” (a Fasnacht bread) – and a small sip from the hip flask, the trusted companion of the Ryslaifer. A bottle filled with wonders, inherited from a now deceased Fasnacht uncle – it never becomes empty during the three days of Fasnacht, and offers a delicious Highland Malt. Now we are refreshed for the middle of Fasnacht, for a wild Tuesday where all the rules of Monday and Wednesday are thrown overboard. To the alleys, with our masks – and we are ready for another long day in the arms of Fasnacht.

Two robberies in Basel: Who knows this man?

The police in Basel say it is “highly likely” that the same man committed two robberies in Basel over the last two weeks.

The first robbery happened on 25 February at around 6.45am when a petrol station shop in Lörracherstrasse was targeted. The perpetrator entered the shop and threatened an employee with a weapon before stealing the contents of the cash register. He then ran off with the money and has so far not been traced.

The second occurred on 6 March shortly before 5am at the Coop Pronto grocery store in Riehen at Aeussere Baselstrasse. The would-be robber approached a female employee when she was entering the shop, which was closed at the time, and demanded money.

When the alarm was activated, the man hit the woman to the ground and fled empty handed in an unknown direction. The woman had to be taken to the emergency unit at the hospital for treatment. An immediate search for the man has so far been unsuccessful.

The ongoing investigations of the criminal police of the public prosecution have revealed that it was “highly likely” the same man committed both robberies. He was wearing a grey jacket with a hood and with unusual white patterns or stripes.

Anyone who can provide relevant information is asked to contact the criminal police of the public prosecution of Basel-Stadt (under the phone number 061 261 71 11) or through their nearest police station.

Calm Fasnacht Monday for emergency services of Basel

The first night of Fasnacht remained relatively calm for the emergency services of Basel-Stadt. The paramedics of Basel dealt with four Fasnacht-related cases on Monday afternoon and ten during the night. Most patients had thoroughly overestimated their drinking capabilities.

By Tuesday morning, there were only two reported thefts during Fasnacht. Along the Cortège route, four cars had to be towed away. The police took one person to a station to stay overnight and sleep off their intoxication. They were also called due to a few minor brawls. Where the involved parties were still present, the police were able to calm the situation.