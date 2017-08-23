Local News Summary of, 23rd August

Electricity is more expensive in Basel

The Basler energy company IWB has announced it is to increase the price of electricity from 1 January next year. At the same time, the energy supplier has said it will introduce new offers and make it possible for its customers to store solar power and use it later. The firm claims this could „significantly lower“ the cost of electricity for customers.

During a meeting yesterday, the government of the canton Basel-Stadt approved the electricity tariffs for 2018. In its calculations, the IWB had to consider the higher fees for the so-called «kostendeckende Einspeisevergütung» (KEV) (cost-covering feed-in remuneration) which will be introduced across the entire country on 1 January next year as part of the Federal energy strategy, ES 2050.

At the same time, the company has said it can keep energy costs at the current level. As in 2016, high investment costs have contributed to the increase of the costs of the network. The IWB says it invests around 50 million franks each year to replace the electricity network and to equip it for the future.

Financial savings of over 7 million franks

In order ot avoid a large increase in the electricity costs, the IWB takes measures to rearrange the tariffs: it uses reserves and at the same does not incure fees associated with regulation. In doing so, the IWB say they will save their customers 7.4 million franks in 2018. The tariffs nevertheless have risen by 4 per cent, including fees. Depending on the electricity consumption, this means 20 to 50 franks more per year for households. Industrial and business customers pay more, at an average of 4.5 per cent.

New, simple, and cheap storage solution for solar power

The IWB is also introducing new tarifs next year to support the decentralised production of solar power, which is still growing in Basel. Those who produce their own solar power within the supply area of IWB can store this easily in the future. Customers will not have to install a battery, but will nethertheless enjoy a simple storage tariff. The IWB is using its supply network for virtual electricity storage. Owners of solar power plants in Basel can therefore use their self-produced electricity without having to buy a battery.

When taking electricity from the storage, the customer only pays for the use of the network, the necessary taxes and a small storage fee. In every case, taking electricity from the virtual storage is significantly cheaper than the usage of a stationary battery and even cheaper than the average electricity price from the network. «Thanks our new storage tariff, many owners of solar panels in Basel-Stadt can significantly lower their electricity costs from 1 January onwards, » the manager of development at IWB, Patrick Wellnitz, said.

Cheap tariffs for heat pumps and also electric cars

Those using a heat pump for heating or an electric car can use the necessary electricity for a special cheap rate starting from 1 January, on the condition that IWB can interrupt the delivery at certain times and conditions. This results in not connected to a loss of comfort. However, IWB can better react to exceptional situations with the supply network.

There are also new offers for the so-called self consumption communities. When several consumers join together and jointly construct a solar power plant in order to use their preferred source of electricity, IWB is offering reduced account services, so the communities can keep administration costs down.

German customs secures cigarettes with spelling mistakes

More than 14'000 cigarettes with warnings containing spelling mistakes have been secured by the German customs near the Swiss border. The officers discovered the allegedly fake cigarettes on the A5 motorway near Weil am Rhein while inspecting a Polish-registered truck, the customs authority said on Tuesday.

The warnings printed in German on the boxes were found to contain spelling mistakes. Also the usual tax declaration was missing. Therefore the investigators assume they are fakes.

According to the customs unit, the carrier said that he had bought the cigarettes at a car park in Weil am Rhein from an unknown driver of a foreign transport vehicle. The perpetrator faces courts due to an alleged violation of the German tax regulations as well as the tobacco tax law and the trademark law.

Ongoing homicide case: suspected cannabis dispute - interim update

The murder of a man on Monday has taken a turn and apparently involves an indoor cannabis factory, according to the Baselland prosecution who yesterday (Tuesday) gave an interim update on the case.

A Swiss suspect has been arrested after a 34-year-old man was shot dead on Monday. The police had received the emergency call at 11am that there had apparently been a murder. The immediately dispatched police unit discovered the body of the Swiss man (34). Another man (55) who was also at the scene, was arrested.

An investigation into whether the pair were running a cannabis farm together is the focus of the police and prosecution office as a potential motive.

Indoor cannabis farm is the target

Part of the investigations of the police and prosecution office of Baselland is to determine whether the the victim and the suspect could have been running an indoor cannabis farm together. The police and prosecution office assume that, in the run-up to the incident, the men had had an argument regarding the operation of the cannabis farm.

The exact circumstances of the incident are still the subject of investigation by both authorities. The prosecution office will make an application to the compulsory measures court that the suspect is kept in custody.

According to the Basel prosecution office, further details are at the moment not available. The update concerns the latest message from the law enforcement agency in this context.