Novartis invests 100 million dollars in development of anti-malaria medicines

Novartis has announced it is to invest 100 million US dollars in the research and development of the next generation of anti-malaria medicines.

Over the next five years, Novartis will invest this amount as part of its commitment to extend its research and development of next-generation malaria therapies – in response to emerging resistances to «Artemisinin» and other anti-malaria medicines currently in use, the firm said in a statement.

The company also plans to introduce a fair pricing strategy to maximise patient access in malaria-affected countries as soon as new therapies become available, and plans to establish programs to strengthen the health system in four countries south of the Sahara. This will contribute to the WHO goal of reducing malaria-related child mortality by at least 90 per cent by 2030.

«Drug resistance is the biggest threat to the incredible progress in the fight against malaria over the past 20 years. We cannot afford to wait. This is why we are committed to advancing research and development of next-generation anti-malaria medicines», Vas Narasimhan, Novartis CEO, said. «At the same time, we must ensure that our innovations reach those who need them most, even in the most remote areas.»

The R&D investment is expected to continue the Novartis malaria programme until 2023 and conclude a comprehensive global clinical trial program for the new anti-malaria candidates KAF156 and KAE609 (currently in Phase IIb and Phase IIa [1], respectively). Both are part of new medicinal product classes. They were selected because their method differs from that of current therapies. The investment will also create new technological applications to identify areas with the largest number of malaria cases. This information could then be used to equip future clinical trial centres with the skills and capacity to test medicines in the areas that need them most.

Fair pricing strategy planned for affected regions

To make new therapies affordable for patients in malaria-affected areas as soon as new methods become available, Novartis will introduce a fair pricing strategy adequate for the socio-economic environment of the various population segments. They plan to consult with their development and financing partners and other stakeholder groups.

Although malaria-related mortality rates dropped by more than 60 per cent between 2000 and 2015, some parties feared that progress might be delayed if national governments stopped providing funds and international organisations did not work with more efficiency. Despite the enormous progress in the fight against malaria, still one child dies of this disease every two minutes.

Various experts were also concerned about the increasing insecticide resistance of mosquitoes and the risk of malaria parasites developing a resistance to Artesiminin-based therapies in the next 15 to 20 years. Some fear that the resistance could spread faster due to increasing trade and travel activities between Africa and Asia, where the first signs of such resistance have appeared. Others claimed that resistances could also develop independently in Africa.

EasyJet launches new route from Basel

EasyJet is to offer a new destination from Basel to Berlin-Tegel. As of 28th October, up to four flights will be available every day for this route (19 per week).

The new destination was available for booking as of yesterday and adds to the Europe-wide EasyJet flight offer of over 100 routes to Berlin-Tegel since the takeover of Air Berlin. People flying from Basel to Berlin now have the choice to land at either Berlin-Schönefeld airport south of the city or at Berlin-Tegel airport in the Northwest of the German capital.

New signal system on the A2: A goldmine for Basel’s police?

Last weekend, Basel-Stadt’s treasury was topped up with a large sum of money, thanks to a new signalling system on the A2 motorway.

In February last year, after more than two hours of a traffic control on the A2 near Breite, the Basel cantonal police registered 588 drivers who ignored a red light. Each of them received a fine of more than 250 Swiss francs. In total, the state coffers were replenished with 150,000 francs. Less than a year later, the police carried out a similar control.

Since the beginning of April, the one-lane route from the entrance to Basel City has been shortened by 200 metres. The overhead traffic light signals are operating between 6am and 7pm from Monday to Saturday. «With three yellow arrows followed by a red cross, motorists are informed that the lane must be changed», the Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) wrote in a press release at the beginning of April. However, not all drivers appear to have received the message.

Full cash register thanks to new signal system

Last weekend, 153 drivers were fined, resulting in 38,000 francs for the police. A little less than last year, but still a handsome sum. The new signalling system serves to reduce the risk of accidents, it was claimed. An analysis by the cantonal police of Basel-Stadt and ASTRA revealed that a lot of accidents could happen at the spot where they carried out their control, and that this risk could be “minimised” with new measures. «Consequently, the new regulation must be implemented for the measure to take effect. The control was carried out for this purpose», police spokesperson, Toprak Yerguz, told barfi.ch on request.

According to Mr Yerguz, the fact that drivers fell into this «trap» at the weekend is mainly due to their own fault: «Everyone knows that going through a red light is illegal. Anyone who is part of road traffic must follow the signalling at all times for the general safety - regardless of whether a change has been announced in a media release (as in this case) or not.» The «clearly visible» overhead signals are «explicitly intended for the temporary regulation of lanes. It can change accordingly."

For the common good?

Despite the inconveniences that the people who have been fined now have to deal with, the new signalling system and controls are intended for the general good, according to the police.

«Road traffic accidents can have serious consequences. As we have seen in the past, accidents - especially on the A2 motorway - can have a major impact on other traffic, particularly traffic jams or an increased risk of subsequent accidents», Mr Yerguz said. And ASTRA has given the all-clear, at least for the near future: «There are currently no plans to further shorten single-track lanes in Basel.»

How reassuring. Because at the spot where the control was carried out, drivers going from Grossbasel to Kleinbasel have to change lanes twice within a very short distance on Europe’s most important motorway. The red lights of those lanes are not round but consist of an X and are mounted up high above the roads. And yes, there are also various other motorists with the same problem. Still, it’s all safe. So safe, in fact, that there was even a serious rear-end collision on the route with the new signalisation last Saturday afternoon. Barfi.ch wishes you a good ride and God’s blessing on top of supernatural abilities.