Local News Summary of April, 19th

Five million pieces of Lego for Baslers: Bricklive is under construction!

Basel Messe will next week host the Bricklive Lego exhibition as part of the Muba 2018 fair. As well as a chance to play with the Lego bricks, there will be a diverse entertainment programme and an exciting playground for children.

It is a paradise full of Lego: In six massive pools filled with thousands of colourful Lego bricks, children can construct whatever they want. One of these pools is filled with Duplo bricks for younger children to play with. These specific little bricks come especially from England and will be cleaned regularly.

Lego safari landscape

As well as five million colourful blocks, there will also be a 62-figure safari exhibition. The animals are all made out of thousands upon thousands of blocks of Lego. The largest and most cumbersome is the elephant, which weighs 1,200kg, is made out of 270,000 Lego bricks, and required 1,600 hours to build.

Mark Guest and the largest private Lego collection

Mark Guest, from England, will be a special guest at the Bricklive event over the nine days of muba. He owns the largest private Lego collection and will present a few pieces of his works. He took one part of his Star Wars collection with him to Basel and reconstructed different figures.

Mr Guest revealed to Barfi.ch that it took him 30 hours to reconstruct one of his Lego Star Wars figures.

One lucky person will be taking one of them home: one of Mr Guest‘s Lego figures, worth around 1,000 Swiss francs, will be up for grabs in a competition.

Paradise for playing

As well as the millions of Lego bricks, which the children can use to let off steam, there will be a range of programmes for children: dance workshops, make up, a Lego city, computer games, and other forms of play.

At the end of the Lego theme park for small and big kids, there will be an honesty box: those who gave in to the temptation of taking one or two Lego bricks with them have a last chance to leave the pieces in the honesty box. It remains a mystery how many of the five million Lego bricks will still be part of it at the end of the exhibition.

As we want nothing more than to be children again, adults are of course welcome to attend. There is no excuse – go! The muba fair is on from 20th to 29th April.

Call for witnesses after driver flees the scene of motorway accident

The police are looking for witnesses after a works vehicle used to signal a lane closure was damaged on the A2 near Pratteln yesterday.

An unknown vehicle had been travelling on the A2 towards Berne/Lucerne between 11pm and 4.30am before colliding with the stationery works vehicle which had been parked in a normal lane. The car then crashed into a temporary crash barrier before the driver took off from the scene without investigating the damage they had caused.

The car responsible may have been an Audi, which would also have been damaged in the accident.

Baselland’s police are looking for anyone who may have seen this accident and asking them to contact the control centre in Liestal on the phone number 061 553 35 35.

Ciao, Bella! After «Piccobello» comes the «Fiorentina» and not the «Piccobella»

Last year it was announced that the «Piccobello», a traditional Italian restaurant in Basel, was to close. In August 2017, the new tenants, Bülent Oglakci und Elia Schlegel, were awarded the license. From the «Piccobello» came the name «Piccobella», which was expected to open at the end of this April. But since then, something else happened: Instead of April, the new restaurant will open in June, and instead of having the name «Piccobella», it will be called «Fiorentina».

Originally the new tenants had hoped to open the bar before Fasnacht, although they knew that this goal was very ambitious. The customers at the pub in Blumenrain will be served from June. Visitors will not have to change their preferences, however: the pizza oven remains in service, and modern Mediterranean cuisine especially will be on offer. A selection of meat dishes, pasta, and of course pizza remain on the menu.