Local News Summary of April, 20th

Rail strike in France: Three more Basel routes cancelled

French railway workers continued their strike against the reform of the French national state-owned railway company (SNCF) on Thursday. The eighth day of the strike - the second in a week – once more brought national and international connections to a standstill.

Even though participation in the protests is now significantly lower than at the beginning of the strikes, the SNCF announced that about two thirds of TGV high-speed trains were cancelled on Thursday.

This also affected long-distance connections to Switzerland. Four out of ten direct TGV connections between Geneva and Paris were cancelled, and there were also four direct connections from Basel which were cancelled. Three other connections were kept running. In addition, there were several connections from Switzerland where travellers had to change trains in France.

On Wednesday, an average of two out of five trains ran normally on French regional routes. Yesterday already marked the eighth day of the strike since the beginning of April. The railway workers have announced plans for a total of 36 days of strikes until the end of June.

The conflict is an important test of strength for French President Emmanuel Macron and his reform policy. The government wants to restructure the SNCF national rail company, which has 50 billion Euros of debt, and open up rail traffic to competitors, as was decided by the European Union. Among other things, newly recruited SNCF staff will no longer be given the status of civil servant-like railway workers.

Despite the railway workers’ protests, the National Assembly passed the controversial railway reform in a first round on Tuesday. The next step is for the French senate to discuss it.

Police find dead man at SBB train station

An investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in a delivery van near the Güterstrasse exit of the SBB railway station on Thursday afternoon.

The motionless man was found in the van at around 2pm. Paramedics of the Rettung Basel-Stadt Service and the police rushed to the scene but the man was already dead.

The cause of death is still unknown and currently under investigation by the institute of forensic medicine.

Anyone who can provide relevant information is asked to contact the criminal police of Basel-Stadt’s public prosecution on: 061 267 71 11 or go to the nearest police station.

Almost two decades of planning for 350 parking spaces: Kunstmuseum car park to be built by the end of this year

The starting gun for the construction of the Parking Kunstmuseum has been fired. A project group, led by former grand councillor and lawyer Peter Zahn, has sold the 60-million project to investment firm, Crédit Suisse Funds.

«I am an optimist», lawyer and former grand councillor, Peter Andreas Zahn, said. Yesterday morning’s media conference in the Crédit Suisse auditorium signalled the conclusion of an almost endless story about the construction of a multi-storey car park in the Aeschenplatz/Kunstmuseum area.

For 19 years, Mr Zahn and his project group motioned for a parking facility in the Aeschenplatz area. It's an endless story. In 1999, the idea was born to improve access to the city centre for traffic coming from the motorway. If you arrive in Basel from Zurich, for example, you have to cross the city to reach a public car park. Now, 350 parking spaces are to be built under the St. Alban-Graben. It was an eventful project, with some arguments reaching the Federal Court. However, following 62 board meetings, the project group around Mr Zahn has now sold the project to the investment company, Crédit Suisse Funds.

After a detailed discussion about the redesign of the St Alban-Graben during a sitting of the Grand Council on Wednesday morning, construction director Hans-Peter Wessels said he was “satisfied” with the Kunstmuseum car park”. At the media conference, he summarised the political process and also explained that 200 of the 300 parking spaces affected by the development plan had already been removed.

No one wanted to get upset about parking yesterday morning. There even was spontaneous applause during the breaks between individual speakers. Architect Stephan Meyer has revised the project several times. Since the city authorities will build a roundabout at the Kunstmuseum in front of the Wettsteinbrücke, the access to its new parking will be further improved, it was claimed. The entrance to Crédit Suisse’s existing car park in Luftgässlein will serve as the entrance. While it is a sharp bend, this apparently poses no problems, it was claimed. The exit is already present: it is on the opposite side of the road by UBS.

State councillor Hans-Peter Wessels has made everything official with a film production. He is the parking minister: More than 1,000 new parking spaces will be created in car parks throughout the city over the next few years. Probably no other member of the Basel-Stadt government has ever dared to do that, it was claimed.