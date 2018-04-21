Local News Summary of April, 21st

80 franc fine for throwing a cigarette on the ground

From 1 May, any smoker caught throwing a cigarette butt on the ground will be forced to pay a fine of 80 francs.

In Basel, throwing cigarette butts on the ground but starting in May this will officially be fined. Almost all public rubbish bins in the city include an ashtray, so smokers have no excuse to throw their cigarette butts on the ground. The city authorities have started a campaign «clean Basel» in March, which included introducing the fine starting in May.

The fines will be collected by the police of Basel-Stadt.

Ten refugees caught in remote bus at Swiss border

Eight adults and one child were caught at the motorway border station at Weil am Rhein (Germany) when the German Federal police checked the documents of the passengers of a long-distance bus coming from Milan. In the same week, another asylum seeker was caught without valid paperwork in Lörrach. The eight Iranian citizens and one man from Pakistan were not found on the European wide fingerprint-database of asylum seekers (EURODAC). The Iranian citizens have claimed asylum. They were reported to the police due to breaking the residence law, and sent to the facility for asylum seekers in Karlsruhe. The 25-year-old Pakistani man didn't ask for asylum and voluntarily returned to Switzerland.

The Federal police has intensified its checks of remote buses coming from Italy and Switzerland.

Another long distance bus from Milan was inspected in Lörrach at the bus terminal on Friday night. The Federal police caught one man who wasn’t carrying valid paperwork on him. The man said he had thrown away his papers at a stop in Switzerland. The EURODAC database revealed that the illegal immigrant was a 35-year-old Eritrean citizen who had processing his request for asylum in Italy. While searching his luggage, the police found further confirmation of the man's identity. They found an Eritrean identity card and paperwork from the Italian asylum seeking process centre. The man requested asylum and was sent to the admitting facility for asylum seekers in Karlsruhe due to breaking the residence law. Further decisions about his asylum process will be made there.

Limits for radioactivity will not be raised by a factor of 100 at the Beznau nuclear power plant

The planned raising of the limit for radioactivity by a factor of 100 would result in the Federal Government interfering in the law process against the nuclear power plant in Beznau. The government is attempting to avoid a shut down on legal ground of the oldest nuclear power plant in the world which clearly exceeds the limits.

The tri-national association for nuclear protection TRAS has asked the Federal Government to respect the division of powers and wait for the court decision. Raising the maximal dose is harmful to public health.

According to TRAS, the raising of the limit of the dose of radioactive radiation from 1 to 100 millisievert and the limitation of the criteria for a shut down the population living in the vicinity of nuclear power plants would face an unbearable radioactive burden in case of an accident. TRAS is therefore against the proposed changes and is calling on the Federal government to wait for the court decision.

It throws doubtful light on the Swiss Supervising Authority ENSI that the attempt to weaken the existing laws was allegedly initiated by this authority. A supervising authority which has the last word should keep to the rules instead of demanding changes which aim to gloss over defective nuclear power plants which actually should have been shut down long time ago.

Promises were not kept

If the Federal Government follows the doubtful opinion of ENSI, it is questionable whether the government's promise to «keep it running as long as it's safe» was ever honest. The proposed revision apparently doesn't aim to protect of the public but rather the interests of the operating companies.

The Beznau nuclear power plant has gaps in its security system. An event occurring every 10'000 years (like an earthquake) is not the most intense event that could happen at the site. It is obsolete to refer to this historical decision which was taken due to a lack of deeper knowledge. The grounds for the judgement of nuclear security have improved worldwide which also has to be considered for the already existing facilities. It is anachronistic and careless that the supervising authority and the Federal Government both refer to the «existing practice». It is also against the law since article 4, section 3 of the nuclear power law obliges to «take all measurements which are necessary according to the experience and the state of the art of technology and science» concerning prevention.