Local News Summary of April, 22nd

The scaffolding is up: the refurbishment of Barfi-church has begun

The eternal icon of Barfüsserplatz doesn't even catch anyone's eye anymore. But now the scaffolding is up, it will be refurbished to its former glory.

The construction works at the Stadtcasino just next to the church is ongoing – the casino is expected to re-open, with a completely new design, in 2020. But the «grand old lady» on Barfüsserplatz has not been forgotten: Now it is completely covered with scaffolding. The façade is to be refurbished, but not much else will change. André Frauchiger, media spokesperson for the Construction and Traffic Department, said: «It's normal maintenance work which has to be done. It's a pretty old church». The scaffolding will be taken down by the end of June.

The works are necessary because the sandstone, the material the church was built with, is delicate and must be regularly maintained. The inside of the church has already been refurbished, and it's now the turn of the façade. Nothing will be changed, so we still will have to simply put up with the crooked top at the front – but this is part of the charm of the «old lady».

Closure of Schänzlitunnel between Muttenz Süd and Hagnau junction starts on Monday

Repair works will on Monday start on the central lane around the Muttenz Süd exit as well as on the normal lane around the Schänzlitunnel towards A2 Basel, Birsfelden, Luzern/Bern/Zürich, and the logistics area of the salt silo. The work will mean traffic along the construction site of the Schänzlitunnel has to be reorganised.

Schänzlitunnel towards A2 Basel, Birsfelden, LU/BE/ZH (junction Hagnau)

In order to coincide the traffic reorganisation with changes to the road markings and other works, the following night closures are necessary for safety reasons:

Monday, 23 April, 8pm to Tuesday 24 April 2018, 5am

Tuesday, 24 April, 8pm to Wednesday 25 April 2018, 5am

The A 18 towards Basel from the Reinach Nord motorway exit up to the Schänzlitunnel, motorway exit Muttenz Nord (St. Jakob), towards the Muttenz Süd Basel motorway entry towards Basel will be affected.

Extra night in case of bad weather reserved:

Wednesday 25 April 8pm to Thursday 26 April 2018, 5am

Local streets will be indicated. Further delays due to weather conditions cannot be excluded.

Success story «vom Fass» moves to Freie Strasse

Three «vom Fass»-shops are already run by the Holenweg family in Switzerland. As well as shops in Basel and Aarau, another one opened in Thun last year.

Thomas Holenweg's parents opened a «vom Fass»-shop in Aarau in 2005. It then was the third such shop, following branches in Zurich and Bern. Since then, his wife also jumped on the bandwagon. The company was founded by Johannes Kiderlen and has its headquarters in Waldburg, Baden-Württemberg. The professional cooper opened the first «vom Fass»-shop in 1994 in Regensburg. His business idea was that smaller quantities and higher quality is needed, especially in single-households. Since then, franchise shops have sprung up over 280 sites across the world. The Holenweg family runs three shops in Switzerland.

The franchisees are all locally rooted small companies and work independently. A total of 90 per cent of the goods come from either the headquarters in Waldburg or the Swiss branch in Walzenhausen in Appenzell Ausserrhoden. Around 10 per cent of the sold goods, including cherry liquor from Baselland, come from regional businesses. The actual main business of the shops is the major offers on more than 36 types of oil, 24 of balsamic vinegar, and 42 of liquor.

Vom Fass coming to Freie Strasse in September

It took some time to find an appropriate location with better pedestrian foot traffic. The city centre has a lot of unused retail properties, but most of them are too big – vom Fass only needs 50 square meters. The new location will be Freie Strasse 10, where the mymuesli cereals are sold. A new tenant could be found at Spalenberg. The cloth shop Street Files will move up the Spalenberg into the former premises of von Fass.

The special concept is based on serving by the bottle and therefore is environmental friendly. Customers can bring their own bottles and fill them up on site or purchase one of the many bottles of oil, vinegar or liquour. «We also sell spirits and a lot of fine food», said Thomas Holenweg. Talking about new trends, he added: «Everything for the barbecue, bbq spices, new smoky oil, and of course strawberry liquour with 70 per cent of fruit pulp» – a highlight every year in spring and summer. Cheers!