Local News Summary of April, 23rd

36-year-old robbed and injured at St. Johanns-Parkweg

The police are looking for two suspects after a 36-year-old man was robbed and injured at St Johanns-Parkweg on Saturday night.

According to early police investigations, the 36-year-old encountered the two strangers near Elsässerrheinweg. They followed him and asked him to stop. When the man didn't comply, he was attacked and hit to the ground. One of the suspects took the man's wallet and stole his cash. They both then ran off into unknown direction. An immediate police hunt was unsuccessful.

WANTED:

1) Man, aged between 18-25 years old, 170-175cm tall, around 80-100kg, strong build, and spoke Swiss-German. He had white hair, a groomed, upright appearance, and a confident manner.

2) Man, aged between 20-24 years old, 175-185cm tall, around 70-75kg, brown skin, slim stature, and spoke German. He had a groomed appearance, with brown, gelled hair. The man had an upright appearance and a confident manner. At the time, he was wearing blue jeans and a dark coloured t-shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to come forward and report to the criminal police of the prosecution Basel-Stadt, telephone 061 267 71 11 or the nearest police station.

Basler Zeitung sold for 60 million francs

The Basler Zeitung has been taken over by the Tages-Anzeiger media group. The rumour, as well as the price tag, was confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday. Owner Christoph Blocher has been paid around 60 million francs for the newspaper.

According to an article in the NZZ am Sonntag, the Basler Zeitung has a turnover of 36.5 million francs and an operational profit of 5 million francs.

As well as Tamedia, AZ Medien had also shown an interest: The competition for the Basler Zeitung caused the price to go up. Although there is no official statement available, the NZZ am Sonntag wrote: «The people involved in the negotiations have put the value of the transaction at around 60 million francs.»

Switzerland relegated in tennis World Group I playoffs

Switzerland has been relegated after three years in the Fed Cup World Group I after Patty Schnyder lost her game against Romanian player

Simona Halep secured the third point for the favoured Romanian team in the first singles match of the Fed Cup on Sunday. The top ranked player easily beat Timea Bacsinszky's substitute Patty Schnyder 6:2, 6:1.

In her first Fed Cup-match after seven years and the 72nd match in total, Schnyder had hardly any chance of winning. The 39-year-old player, from Baselland, was on the defensive from the very beginning. Her plan to challenge Halep with different speeds and rhythm was unsuccessful. The gap between the world's number one player and the number 149 was clear.

Schnyder was nominated by team leader Heinz Günthardt to play in the short-term because Timea Bacsinszky was suffering from muscular pain. As it was revealed, the match against Romania came a few weeks too early for Bacsinszky who had made a comeback from another injury break. in her game against Irina-Camelia Begu, the world's number 38, the lack of practice weighed heavily. A second match within 24 hours was not possible due to her physical condition; during the warm up, the pain in her adductors hampered the player, who comes from Lausanne.

The finishing doubles match from Viktoria Golubic and Jil Teichmann against Mihaela Buzarnescu/Sorana Cirstea had no significance and only brought Switzerland an honorary point when they won 0:6, 6:0, 10:6. The fourth singles match was not played.

Next year the Swiss team will play in the World Group 2. Possible group rivals include the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Spain, and Canada or Ukraine, Belarus, or Slovakia. The draw for the next matches will take place on 19 September.