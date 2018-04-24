Local News Summary of April, 24th

Police officer accused of spying appears in court

A Basel police officer looked up the personal data of 160 people without permission in 2017, a court heard yesterday (Monday). The Penal Court in Basel heard that his colleagues initially thought the man, of Turkish origin, was a spy. The man, in court charged with abuse of authority, denies all charges against him.

During the court hearing it was alleged that he had made a request for the data of 160 people; 870 data sets in total. Through a penal order, the prosecution had earlier fined the 39-year-old a total of 1’800 francs for abuse of authority and ordered him to pay legal fees of 11’000 francs.

However, since the police officer appealed the penalty order, the case was referred to the Basel Penal Court, which is deciding whether the man really committed an abuse of authority through his actions.

The story emerged in the media last year that there was an alleged Turkish spy working within the Basel police force. The man, known for his Erdogan regime-friendly comments on social media networks, was suspected of spying on his Turkish compatriots in Basel who had criticised Turkish president Erdogan.

The case continues.

Roche drug invented to fight MS significantly reduces relapses, according to new data

Roche announced yesterday that new data relating to an MS drug will be presented at the annual American Academy of Neurology (AAN) conference, which takes place in Los Angeles this week.

The data show the effectiveness of OCREVUS among patients suffering from relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) through various measurements of the underlying disease activity and its progressing limitations. This includes magnetic resonance imagining (MRT), examination of the cognitive functions as well as a liquor biomarker for inflammation and neuro-degeneration. The new data still corresponds with the favourable risk-benefit profile of OCREVUS for both RMS and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS).

«The data about OCREVUS, presented at the AAN-meeting, shows the significance of this therapy, which directly targets B-cells in order to slow down the progress of the disease," said Stephan Hauser, manager of the scientific steering committee of the OPERA-studies.

"It also confirms how important early treatment is. In the studies carried out, we noticed a slower progress among patients who continuously took OCREVUS than among patients who only started the therapy later." Mr Hauser, who is also director of the Weill Institute for Neurosciences and manager of the neurological unit at the University of California in San Francisco, added: «It is encouraging that even four-year-old data confirms the convincing effectiveness and the favourable safety profile of this therapy.»

This year's bathing season is just about to begin

The heated sports pool at St Jakob will open the bathing season in Basel this coming Saturday (28 April). The other unheated swimming pools in St Jakob will open on 12 May, and at the Eglisee on 19 May.

The season at the swimming pool Bachgraben is expected to start later, on 2 June, due to ongoing refurbishment works. The St Jakob sports pool will be open from 6am in the morning, from Monday to Friday. In the early hours of the morning, swimmers will need a season pass or a 10-trip ticket to enter. The ticket counter will open at 9am.

On the same day that the sports pool opens at St Jakob, the first winter season of the indoor swimming pool at Eglisee will come to an end. The air-inflated hall above the 50-metre pool will be taken down. A total of 11’000 visitors used the lanes of the Eglisee pool over the winter months. The open swimming pool there, as well as the women-only pool, opens on Saturday, 19 May. The “Kultur im Fraueli” interest group will launch a cultural programme for the summer. Between August and September (16, 24, 31 August and 7 September), concerts and storytelling events will take place in the women’s pool. Men will also have access to the bath on those days.

Comprehensive renovation works at the Bachgraben swimming pool

Due to ongoing renovation works, the Bachgraben swimming pool will not open for the season until Saturday, 2 June. In a first phase the lining of the pool will be changed so that in the future, the water will beam a strong blue colour. In the second phase, the technical equipment, including water circulation pipes, will be completely replaced. New grass will also be planted.

The remaining works depend on the weather and should be finished by the start of July. The full moon swim at Bachgraben will take place on Thursday 28 June and Friday 27 July. The swimming pool will on these days be open until 11pm.

Adjusted entry fees

Entry fees will be higher compared to last year. A single entry for adults will cost 7.50 instead of 7 francs, and for youngsters it will be 4.50 francs instead of 4 francs. A single ticket for a child still costs 3 francs. The season ticket for adults from Basel-Stadt will cost 90 francs, from outside of Basel 120 instead of 110 francs.

Youngsters and children can benefit from reduced prices for season tickets. Guests from outside Basel will pay a slightly higher price than the year before. Season tickets and 10-visit passes can be purchased at the counter or online. The bathing season in the outdoor swimming pools is expected to end on Sunday, 9 September, with the season at the St Jakob sports pool ending on Sunday, 23 September.