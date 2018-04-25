Local News Summary of April, 25th

Revised public health law to allow vaccinations in pharmacies

The government has decided to introduce the revised public health law by 1 May, bringing in a number of changes including giving pharmacists the permission to offer vaccinations.

The revision of the law, as well as adjustments to cantonal orders on public health, was necessary after the law for psychologists and medics were revised at Federal level. This was implemented on 1January. The actual cantonal public health law (GesG) was implemented in 2012 and needed to be adjusted to match the Federal laws.

This will be carried out with the partial revision of the allowance order concerning professionals and companies in the public health sector, the remedy order, and fees regulation.

The main reason for the cantonal revision is the new term: «carrying out a profession in the private sector with professional responsibility».

Vaccinations possible after 1 May

Ever since revising the (Federal) law about the medical profession, the competence to carry out vaccinations has been a new target in the education of pharmacists and is connected to the pharmaceutical profession. Pharmacists in several other cantons in Switzerland can already carry out vaccinations.

A new provision in the remedy orders will give pharmacists in Basel-Stadt the same right to provide vaccinations without prescription.

Pharmacists in Basel-Stadt will be able to carry out vaccinations against the flu, tick-borne meningoencephalitis (TBE), as well as hepatitis A, B, and A+B for adults above 18. Pharmacists who carry out vaccinations must have the certificate of proficiency for vaccinations and blood sampling to fulfill the compulsory education requirements.

In pharmacies where vaccinations are carried out, appropriate rooms must be available. This includes an area separate from the pharmacy where the patient can can lie down. The pharmacy will also need to provide emergency equipment and appropriate quality management.

The cantonal professional associations were previously informed about the adjustments. The provision will be implemented together with the public health law on 1 May.

Basel – Nürnberg: New FlixBus connections from Basel

Discount bus company FlixBus is to widen its network with numerous new destinations across Europe,including ten new stops in Switzerland. Tourist destinations in Eastern and Southern Switzerland will be added, as well as new overnight connections to Germany, France, and Italy.

Many of these new European destinations will be reached from Switzerland from the end of April when the summer timetable is brought in. It brings the number of destinations to more than 200. Ten new stops in Switzerland will be added to the route network: Interlaken, Zug, Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Grindelwald, Grenchen, Montreux, Neuchâtel, Martigny, Yverdon-les-Bains, and Mendrisio.

New direct routes from Bern to Torino and from Basel to Nürnberg will be introduced. Many new overnight connections will be added, including Between Zurich and Munich, and Basel and Livorno.

St. Jakob pub taken over by former Nelson Pub licensee

The former innkeeper of Nelson Pub, Stephan Kohler, has taken over the St Jakob pub. The bar currentlyserves normal food but he plans to change the menu from 1 May, and will include pork chops, pork belly, and giant prawns.

Mr. Koller has insisted that his prices will be fair, seeing as the restaurant is outside the city centre.

The renovation of the beer garden will begin on 2 June. There are plans to provide room for 150 seats,outdoor heaters, and a large drinks menu containing classics from the Nelson Pub.