Local News Summary of April, 26th

Traffic disruption caused by accident during early morning rush hour

The driver of a small car had to be rescued by fire fighters after a van hit the back of her vehicle on the A3 motorway on Wednesday morning.

The police say the accident happened as a French driver was travelling in a van from Rheinfelden towards Augst. Shortly after 7.30am, the van collided heavily with the back of a car in front just before the cantonal border. The car in front had allegedly come to a halt due to a traffic jam.

The collision caused damage to two further cars in front of the small car, which was shunted forwards. The 46-year-old female car driver was rescued by the road emergency unit of the fire brigade before being rushed the hospital by ambulance. Her condition is unknown.

The accident and the following rescue work caused a traffic jam of several kilometres in length, which ran as far back as Mumpf. There were also delays on the cantonal road between Möhlin and Rheinfelden.

The 25-year-old van-driver who caused the accident will be reported to the prosecution service. The damage is estimated at 25'000 francs. The accident site was cleared by 9.20am.

Bell Food Group takes over Salad and Fruit specialist Sylvain & CO

Eisberg, a member of the Bell Food Group has taken over Sylvain & CO SA from Vaud. The company specialises in processed salads, vegetables, and fruit, and has a turnover of 40 million francs. All 180 employees are set to keep their jobs.

The company will continue to be led by business manager, Sylvain Agassis. For the company and the brand, the takeover means to secure the future in a dynamic market field, he said.

“With this takeover, the Bell Group widens its production capacity which comes to a limit in Switzerland, as well as the growing product group «ultra-fresh convenience». Eisberg also further raised its market position in Western Switzerland. Sylvain & CO has been taken over retroactively since 1 January and incorporated into the Bell Food Group. The company did not disclose the amount of money involved in the transaction.

Dr Peter Brodmann is the new cantonal chemist of Baselland

Dr Peter Brodmann has been appointed the new cantonal chemist and manager of the office for food security and the Veterinary Office. He takes over from Dr Peter Wenk, who is due to retire end of August.

Peter Brodmann has been deputy chemist in the cantonal laboratory of Basel-Stadt since 2008. He manages the bio-analytics & radioactivity unit, which employs 20 people to execute the food law and parts of the radiation protection order. Peter Brodmann has been teaching microbiology at the University for Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland in Muttenz since 2006.

The new cantonal chemist of Baselland studied biology at the university of Basel and was a postgraduate student in human nutrition. He got the Federal Diploma for food chemistry in 1995 and graduated in 2000 at the Biozentrum of the University of Basel in molecular biology. Dr. Brodmann is 53 years old and lives in the region with his family. He starts his new position in mid-August.