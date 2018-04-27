Local News Summary of April, 27th

Between issuing fines and being deputy sheriff – the security assistants within the Basel police force

Security assistants, who are part of the Basel police force, are not very popular among parking offenders – to the extend that over the past three years, some of these employees have been issued with weapons.

One particular parking fine made an unlucky driver in Basel very angry recently. Basler Zeitung has reported on the stubbornness of a security assistant who wanted to fine a shop-keeper. When the shop-keeper rejected the fine he was issued, he threw it at him. There was no fist fight, but the security assistant was «touched» on the arm. The security assistant then reported the shop-keeper for threatening officers and illegal littering. While the shop-keeper got away without a parking fine, since he was allowed to park his car in front of his shop if he was delivering goods, he was still fined for making threats and must also pay the court costs.

True to the state

A total of 675 armed police officers in uniforms are on the way in Basel. They passed the police school after three and a half years and are especially true to the state. They have to make a special vow. Two sorts of police assistantswere introduced three years ago: the armed and unarmed. There are 16 assistants who carry a weapon: they support the police transporting prisoners and guarding services. In crisis situations and interventions, «real» police officers must be on duty. Security assistants also make vows.

Usually easy going

A total of 85 security assistants are working with the traffic police, focusing on traffic services. They regulate traffic and inform road users if they have committed an offence. These officers, who also wear a uniform, have to pass 6 months of training. In a brochure produced by the Basel police, the requirements are: «Next to solid knowledge of the laws and rules, a safe and good approach towards people is especially important. Social competence above average, paired with well-founded expertise helps to get through daily work.» Regarding the many parking fines, the case reported in Basler Zeitung is “an exception”. Usually the uniformed assistants remain cool – as it can be seen in discussions at the parking metres – no «littering» occurs and no arms get «touched».

«Summer rink» Margarethen takes a second round

There will be a range of sports and games at the Margarethen ice rink in the summer: Pumptracks, football, trampolines – the ice rink offers a full and varied programme.

Starting on 19 May, the Margarethen ice rink presents a summer programme for the second season. All are invited, big and small, old and young: Besides a giant slide, a water playground and a labyrinth there is also mini-golf and a skatepark. More than 20 different activities are on offer at the summer ice rink.

The «Chill Lounge», a pub with a summer bar, will be open, offering refreshments. The ice rink is open from Tuesday to Friday, 2–8pm and at weekends 11am to 8pm. There is free entry.

Driver has lucky escape in collision with lorry on A2

A female driver had a lucky escape when the car she was driving collided with an articulated lorry on the A2 motorway near the Breite tunnel on Thursday.

The 45-year-old woman had been driving towards Germany at 7.30am when the lorry and her car collided during a lane change manoeuvre. The lorry pushed the car a distance of 300 metres through the Basel-Breite motorway exit before the two vehicles came to a halt at Birsstrasse.

According to early investigations of the traffic police, the 31-year-old driver lorry had been changing from the overtaking lane to the right when the vehicle collided with the car. The exact events are subject to the investigations. The car driver was able to get to a medical check-up on her own. The traffic police had to close off parts of Birsstrasse for around three hours for investigation and recovery works.