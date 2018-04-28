Local News Summary of April, 28th

Police looking for witnesses after body found in park

The police are looking for witnesses after the body of an elderly man was found on a bench in Schützenmattpark on Friday morning.

Two joggers made the discovery at 6.30am. An ambulance was called to the scene and paramedics tried in vain to resuscitate the man.

The cause of death is still subject to the investigations by the criminal police and a team from the forensics institute. The police do not believed the man’s death to be suspicious. It is still unclear how long the man, who has since been identified, had been on the bench before he died.

Anyone who can provide information is asked to come forward and report to the criminal police of the prosecution Basel-Stadt, on phone number 061 267 71 11 or report to the nearest police station.

Svetozar Subotic appointed head of urological clinic at Baselland cantonal hospital

Dr Svetozar Subotic, a managing physician at the urological clinic at the cantonal hospital Baselland, has temporary taken on the role of chef physician.

Dr. Subotic has been working at the urological clinic as a managing physician since 2013. He was deeply involved into establishing robot surgery at KSBL (Kanton Spital Baselland) and became known for his focus on minimal invasive surgery. As well as his clinical activities he is working towards an EMBA in Medical Management, which will be completed by the end of the year.

Dr Subotic started his continuing education at the urological university clinic in Mannheim, led by Prof Peter Alken, a formative figure in endourology. He then moved to a clinic run by Prof Jens Rasweiler, a pioneer in minimal invasive urology including laparoscopy (keyhole surgery), where he helped to develop surgical instruments and diagnostic devices together with a world-leading company. Dr Subotic has also been a member of a tutor group for urological laparoscopy at Aesculap Academy, where he supervised doctors of at different educational levels in their training in minimal invasive urology.

Dr Subotic is married to Dr Ulrike Subotic, deputy chef physician of children's surgery at the university children hospital of both Basels, under the supervision of Prof Holland-Cunz. They have two children.

After Prof Thomas Gasser and other lead physician, Dr Patrick Maurer, have left the clinic, Dr Subotic will warrant ongoing clinical operations for patients and employees. Dr Subotic will be responsible for the urological clinic until the position is permanently filled according to the regulations of the KSBL. He has the support of a competent team of doctors.

Patient-friendlier and cheaper psychiatric treatment thanks to home treatment

The government has approved of the contract for conducting two home treatment-pilots together with the psychiatric university clinics Basel (UPK) and presented them to the Grand Council.

The pilot projects, which start in autumn, aim to enable some in-patients to leave the UPK earlier and receive psychiatric treatment at home. The Public Health Department of Basel-Stadt wants to create patient-friendly options, reduce admissions, and avoid patients having to return to hospital.

In Basel-Stadt, various offers of treatment, care, and support for people with psychiatric problems have been established. This can be developed by treating patients with severe psychiatric diseases in their own environment, and by helping to get out of hospital and into the community. Both pilots pursue innovative home treatment models, which supporters say creates integrated psychiatric care in Basel-Stadt.

«Our goal is that patients can lead a mostly independent life with the best possible quality», Anne Lévy, CEO of UPK Basel, said. «Home treatment fulfills a need for patients to bring back some life quality». Patients should be treated as much as possible within their own environment and be supported to remain there.

Home treatment follows stationary treatment

A multi-professional care team helps to switch from in-patient to ambulant treatment within three months. They will create a bridge which helps patients and their families to handle everydays better. At the same, a tailored after-care package can be put together.

Home treatment among high utilizers

Patients in need of in-patient psychiatric treatment are called high dependency. This is a relatively small group of patients who need more support and resources. The pilot targets those who have just left in-patient care and enables a long-term, unlimited ambulant care in the community. Patients who qualify are those who have had 180 treatment days over the last 30 months.

Target group and care teams

Both pilots target adult patients aged 18 to 63 who suffer from an acute psychic illnesses and therefore temporarily rely on intensive care, or who need temporary support after a stay in hospital.

The multi-professional home treatment teams are composed of experienced and competent medical and care staff and social workers.

In everybody's interest

Member of government, Lukas Engelberger, is convinced that this extra effort in ambulant care can make psychiatric treatment more patient-friendly and cost-effective. The pilots will cost 1.4 million francs per year for the next three years but are expected to save an annual 3 million franks.

Both pilots are internationally recognised evidence-based therapies which have been surveyed many times and whose clinical and cost effectiveness could be proven. The canton Basel-Stadt is interested in pursuing the pilots even after they have run out after three years.