Local News Summary of April, 29th

Two decades ago, Basel’s Dollhouse Museum was opened at Barfüsserplatz. To mark the 20th anniversary, barfi.ch paid a visit to museum director, Laura Sinanovitch.

barfi.ch: First of all happy 20th birthday for the museum. You have been the director for all this time. In hindsight, what makes you especially proud over the last two decades?

Laura Sinanovitch: I'm exceptionally proud that we could keep the number of visitors at a high level in all those years. We are also proud to welcome the second generation now to the museum. Those who were children in the past are now parents and visit the museum with their own children.

What appealed to you most as a director of a dollhouse museum?

It enabled me to turn my hobby into a profession. I love miniatures, and toys, and the stories connected to them.

The building and the museum are owned by Gigi Oeri. Were you asked by Ms Oeri herself to become director?

My love for miniatures connected me to Ms Gigi Oeri. When the museum was about to open, I had the opportunity to take on this interesting task.

Do you discuss your ideas for exhibitions regularly with her?

I have the luck and privilege that I'm free to make my own decisions about the content of our special exhibitions.

The museum is the biggest of its kind in Europe. Are there many visitors from abroad?

On the basis of our guest book we can confirm that we have many visitors from abroad. In December 2017 we registered visitors from more than 60 nations.

Again and again you succeed to present exceptional special exhibitions. The perfume-flacons, «Malevich, Kandinsky, and revolutionary china», and the “umbrellas” two years ago. Where do you take these ideas from?

It can be topics I've got a personal interest in, an interesting report I have read about a special topic, or something that I see can lead to an idea about a special exhibition. Sometimes a special exhibition emerges from a personal connection. Sometimes a lender of an exhibition establishes a contact to a collector of a completely different topic.

Which exhibition are you especially proud of?

I love all special exhibitions. If the visitors like it, it means that we succeeded to put the topic into good practice.

On the one hand you have a toy-exhibition, on the other hand the revolving exhibitions which are mostly designed for adults. How difficult is it to bridge this gap?

We also try to make the special exhibitions interesting for the little visitors as well, to introduce them to a topic. For this purpose we write a booklet addressed to the children. In this book, questions are posed about the exhibitions and the actual topic is explained in simple words. This leads to the children looking at objects and therefore approaching the topic in a playful way. Competitions can have same effect: Sometimes entire families participate. Visitors already ask about the workshops and competitions, which take place from autumn onwards.

Which was your biggest surprise during the preparations for the exhibitions?

I am surprised again and again what I can find out when researching a topic. In different exhibitions I encounter the works of renowned artists such as Leo Bakst. He was one of the important artists in the «Russian revolution china» exhibition, but also the perfume-flacon exhibition, and in the current exhibition there is a costume (the courtesan) which was created on the basis of his drawings.

Your impressively decorated shop windows and the decorated windows of the museum are talked about a lot. Who's got the ideas for it?

Ideas about the shop windows are talked about and worked on in the team, like the decoration designer Silvia Huber and Hanspeter Martin. It could be that a certain event, an anniversary, a film etc. leads to the idea to pursue a certain topic.

No other shop window in town attracts so much attention. Which one was your shop window highlight?

This is hard to say. I always love our Christmas windows, since I am a big fan of Christmas myself. We try to design Christmas in a different way every year. It can be a certain colour (red Christmas) or a certain topic (peacock Christmas). In any case it's always rich and opulent. Many would say «tacky».

Currently, 36 costumes from the Venetian carnival balls are on display. They come from the collection owned by Sylvie and Claude Le Louarn-Motte. What's the story behind this exhibition?

I love Venice, historical costumes, and the carnival. When I was once talking to Michel Heurtault, a lender for the umbrella exhibition, I mentioned that I would love to create an exhibition about this topic. As he creates historic umbrellas for Sylvie Le Louarn-Motte's costumes, he introduced me to her.

How happy are you about the 70'000 visitors last year?

We are really happy about the amount of visitors. We have succeeded in increasing it ever since our opening twenty years ago and to keep it at a good level.

The city centre is changing. Does this have any repercussions on the Dollhouse Museum?

Luckily the changes in the city centre haven't had any negative repercussions for our house. We try to offer something interesting for our visitors in the museum by organising special exhibitions. There is also a variety of items which can bepurchased in the shop which cannot be found everywhere else. Also our Ristorante La Sosta offers seasonal and fresh-made food every day.