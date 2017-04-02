Local News Summary of April, 2nd

Basel police test app that allows people to pay fines online

In the future, people who get parking fines may be able to pay them through via a smartphone app using a credit card. The cantonal police will in July test out a fines app created with the help of a computer science company.

Police officers also use their smartphones to record fines that have to be paid by reading in a code with their camera and can then search databanks for current and locally valid permits. The officers then only need to put a QR code slip under the windscreen wiper of an offender's car.

The code is saved with the registration of a corresponding fine. Police officers will no longer have to carry around a fine writing pad thanks to a work phone they use instead. Those who have been fined scan the code on the phone, which connects them with the fining portal of the police. There, they can also potentially point out other drivers or appeal against the fine.

The new system was presented this week at the SPIK police computer science congress in Bern. The presentation can be read on the congress's homepage. St. Gallen computer science company, Abraxas, has teamed up with Basel-Stadt police for the project.

Those who do not want to pay their fines via a mobile phone or online or who do not possess a smartphone can still use the paper method: If the fine is not paid within 30 days of the QR code being attached to the windscreen, a deposit slip will be sent to the home of the person who received the fine.

The app is part of the digitalisation strategy set to allow more street patrols and less office work for the police. The cantonal parliament of Basel-Stadt last year allocated around ten million Swiss francs to the police for the project, partly for the purchase of work smartphones and tablets.

How barfi.ch and other Basel media outlets celebrated April Fools’ Day

People are traditionally fooled and tricked on 1 April, but it is only for a laugh. The media also like to take part in the fun.

The Basler Zeitung (BaZ) fooled its readers on its home page with the headline: “Fine for light abusers at Morgestraich”. It stated that the Fasnacht Comité and Basel’s government wanted to introduce fines at next year’s Fasnacht for people who use too much light. The problem of brightly lit shop fronts during the Morgestraich has become worse over the past few years and is a nuisance for Fasnacht participants, it was stated.

As the BaZ claimed to have learned, a decision was made in March to take drastic measures. Comité head Christoph Bürgin was "not amused" about the newspaper’s unvealing of these measurements: “This is a delicate topic. Therefore, we wanted to inform the cliques and the inner-city businesses directly. This is not possible anymore now,” Mr Bürgin was quoted as saying in the article.

Hans-Peter Wessels, head of the construction department, seemed to be fighting against the planned Morgestraich fines. It was stated that he was busy enough with accusations about the dubious BVB millions allocated for the Alsace and the investigations by the public prosecution and the executive committee. Wessels desperately wants to avoid further weaknesses and conflicts with the companies of the inner city, the BaZ continued.

Sensational discovery in Liestal

The “Schweiz am Wochenende” discovered a puzzling container during construction works at Rathausstrasse in Liestal. The “ancient wooden box makes Liestal tremble – and evokes hope in Basel”, the new weekend newspaper stated in its story. The city councillor responsible, Franz Kaufmann, did not want to enter into speculation about the peculiar wooden chest with the “Schweiz am Wochenende”. Thankfully, the journalist found a willing conversation partner in the former Basel cantonal archaeologist, Jürg Ewald. “Particularly the heavily rusted metal fittings of the chest seem to date from the 15th century,” and “even though archaeologists avoid the term, this is likely a sensational finding”, Mr Ewald stated further.

The object discovered could be the second Burgund bowl, the counterpart to the one that “Heini Strübin brought from the battle at Nancy in 1477”. An ensemble such as the Burgund bowl normally always comes in twos, the report further stated. Mr Ewald’s hypothesis was backed by the fact that the wooden chest was found in close vicinity to the former inn Sonne, which was at one time rumoured to have been managed by Heini Strübin. However, one important question of the report remained unanswered: “Does Liestal want to hide something from Basel?”

Roger Federer on new 20-franc-note

Blick.ch had the exclusive first drafts for the new 20-franc-note. And who will be on its front? Naturally, it will be our national hero, Roger Federer. Likewise, his sponsor Nike (which pays Federer millions every year) also made it onto the new banknote. Blick used the exclusive drafts to conduct a street survey in Zurich however the opinions regarding the new note were divided. Some said that the planned note is too orange in colour, others said they would prefer Christoph Blocher on the new banknote.

Barfi.ch also joked with its readers yesterday. Did you realise yet? There was breaking news about the Basel Tattoo, which would take place in Augusta Raurica instead of at the Kaserne next year. Of course, this is not true! April fool!!