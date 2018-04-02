Local News Summary of April, 2nd

Arrests after violent brawl at Steinentorstrasse

Three people have been arrested and the police are looking for other suspects following a violent brawl in the city centre on Sunday morning which left two people injured.

Current investigations by the criminal police reveal that two 34-year-old men and a 19-year-old man got into an argument with other men at Sibari’s Cocktail Bar in Steinentorstrasse. The three men left the premises afterwards.

A short while later, the conflict escalated in front of the bar. Some of the attackers used bottles. One of the men fell into the front window of the bar, breaking it. The other attackers fled. The two 34-year-old men sustained a number of cuts.

The police assume that at least one of the men who fled must also have been injured. The reason for the altercation is still unknown and is part of ongoing investigations.

The two 34-year-old Turkish men were taken to the emergency department of the hospital by paramedics; both they and the 19-year-old Swiss man were arrested. A search for the attackers has so far remained unsuccessful.

The police are looking for:

Unidentified man, 25-30 years old, about 180 cm tall, about 90kg, a firm stature, darkish skin, a deep voice, groomed appearance, and short black hair that was styled with hair gel, a five-o-clock shadow. He was wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt with red imprint on the front, and white shoes. He spoke Swiss German. Unidentified man around 30 years old, 170 cm tall, with short black hair and a beard. At the time he was wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. No further information is available about other people involved..

Anyone who can provide relevant information is asked to get in touch with the criminal police of Basel-Stadt’s public prosecution on phone number: 061 267 71 11 or by going to the nearest police station.

Dogs need to be kept on leads in forests as of 1 April

Spring is here, and this also means that a lot of birds and other animals are entering their breeding period. Dog owners are asked to follow the cantonal obligation to keep their pets on a lead in order to keep disturbances for local wildlife at a minimum. The leash obligation, which applies in forested areas, applies from 1April to 31July.

There are recurring instances of dogs picking up a scent in forested areas and then following their hunting instinct. This can be fatal for the young offspring of local wildlife, and it can cause serious stress to pregnant animals. For many wild animals, meadows and hedges in the open country are important spots to raise their young.

For areas where wildlife are resting, dogs need to be kept on leads all year round, according to the cantonal law about hunting and the protection of wild mammals and birds states. Some communities have specific additional regulations.

Do not touch young animals!

People out for a healthy spring walk may encounter fawns or young birds, but in most cases, they are not on their own; their parents may have just left their young for a short while and may be nearby. The cantonal authorities ask the public not to approach or touch these young animals, which will scare them. Anyone who is unsure about a situation can contact their local hunting supervisor. Their contact details are available at the local community administration.

Man tries to swallow bag filled with amphetamine during police search in Rheinfelden

A 21-year-old man attempted to swallow a bag of amphetamine to avoid the police finding it, according to officers in Rheinfelden.

The officers were on patrol in the town on Friday night when they saw the young man in the grounds of the Hebelschule in Dürerstrasse. Suspecting he was in the possession of drugs, the officers decided to carry out a search. During the search, the man pulled out a plastic bag filled with a white powder from his underpants. The police say he then stuffed the bag into his mouth and tried to swallow it.

A police officer immediately reacted and hindered the man from swallowing the bag by pushing his thumb on the man’s larynx. A second police officer pulled the plastic bag, which contained a small amount of amphetamine, out of the man’s mouth.

The 21-year-old is now facing charges because of illegal possession of amphetamines.