Local News Summary of April, 30th

Cyclist severely injured in collision with tram in Weil am Rhein

A 76-year-old cyclist on a racing bike suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a tram in Weil am Rhein on Sunday morning.

The man had been on the cycle path heading towards Friedlingen when he turned and crossed the tram line near Lustgartenstrasse, ignoring a red light. He was hit by a passing tram which dragged him a distance of 10 metres.

The man suffered serious injuries and had to be rushed to the district hospital in Lörrach by the German Red Cross. His bike was damaged beyond repair and the tram was slightly damaged. The total costs of the damage amounts to approximately 8000 Euros.

Tram traffic in the area was suspended for 90 minutes, during which time replacement buses were put on. Anyone who saw the accident is asked to report to the police station in Weil am Rhein on (telephone) +49 7621 9797 0.

45-year-old man robbed at Matthäuskirchplatz

The police are looking for three suspects after a 45-year-old man was robbed at knifepoint on Sunday morning at Matthäuskirchplatz. He was uninjured.

According to early police investigations, the man was on his way to the Badischer Bahnhof when he was approached by three strangers on Matthäuskirchplatz. One of the men grabbed him while a second threatened him with a knife. The victim handed over his cash, his backpack, and his smartphone. The thieves then fled in unknown direction. The victim then reported the robbery at the Clara police station. An immediate search for the robbers was unsuccessful.

WANTED:

1. Southern type, aged between 25-30 years old, 190cm tall, between 70-80kg and a middle build. The man had a deep voice, a skinhead, unkempt appearance, a big nose, thick lips, small mouth, rotten teeth and a stubble. He was wearing a grey hooded top with a zip, white-grey vest and pullover, black jeans, latex gloves, a baseball cap, glasses and spoke broken German.

2. teenager, around 18-years-old, around 185cm tall, 75kg, medium build and brown skin. He also had a deep voice and spoke broken German. Like his accomplice, he had an unkempt appearance and a stubble. He was wearing dark blue Adidas jogging pants and jacket, grey baseball hat which had ‘Raiders’ written on it, trainers, and wore latex gloves.

3. Slavic type man, around 30 years old, who was carrying a knife, around 170-175 cm tall, around 85kg with an athletic build. He had white skin, rectangular face, wide nose, dimples, a stubble and a shaved head. He had a deep voice and an unkempt appearance. At the time, he was wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans, a baseball cap with an enblem, dark hooded top with a zip, gold necklace and latex gloves. He also spoke broken German.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact the criminal police of the prosecution Basel-Stadt (telephone 061 267 71 11) or go to their nearest police station.

Pedestrian finds 155-year-old map in Lörrach

A lost and found service in Lörrach is looking for the rightful owner of a 155-year-old map which was found by a pedestrian in Rosenfeldpark on Sunday.

The historic map, dated 1863, is a journey to long forgotten times, according to Alexander Fessler, media spokesperson of the Lörrach city council. «The map shows the Vogesen as well as territories which belong to today’s Baden-Württemberg and Rheinland-Pfalz», he told barfi.ch. The person who found it was honest enough to hand it in at the lost and found office in Lörrach, but Mr Fessler said he would like to reunite the map with its original owner.

«The map has many details and features which only the owner can know», Mr Fessler said. Mr Fessler hopes that the owner will read the story in the media and collect the map, which is being kept at the Rathaus in Lörrach. Whoever comes forward must be able to describe the features of the map properly so they can be identified as the genuine owner.