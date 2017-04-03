Local News Summary of April, 3rd

The next construction wave in Basel starts today

It's as sure as eggs are eggs: As soon as the sun comes out, there are construction sites everywhere. Today is the start of various construction projects in the city.

Dignified old Basel will not be allowed to decay and that's what everyone desires, although it can be annoying that big construction sites pop up on every corner, especially when work starts in the early hours of the morning. This year might go down in history in this regard, since so much of the city's infrastructure is to be renewed.

New haircut for Mittlere Brücke

One of the city's trademarks - the Mittlere Brücke - is to be completely renewed. This project is expected to take a lot of time; perhaps an entire year with some interruptions. On Monday the pavements on the bridge will be widened by 40cm while aging underground pipes will be replaced in Greifengasse. This first phase will not be much of an obstacle for traffic because the bridge will remain in use despite the construction works. The period between mid-June and August will be fun though, when the bridge will be closed for trams.

Renewal of Kleinhüningerstrasse

A big project will also take place in Kleinhüningerstrasse which is to be completely renewed. Tram tracks, road surface, pavements, underground pipes, and cables will either be replaced or repaired. From today (Monday), a project to replace the tram tracks at Wiesendamm gets underway, which will be extended as far as Klybeckstrasse. This works is expected to last until July. A majority of road works will take place during daytime although it is not expected to disrupt public transport. Other traffic will however be affected because during some phases areas will be closed and traffic will be diverted.

As soon as one phase is almost finished, the trams must stop circulating for a few nights after 8pm so that tracks can be removed and replaced. Trams will be replaced by buses during these times. The tram stop at Inselstrasse will not be served during the entire period until autumn 2018 since it will be moved down a block and from then on will look completely different.

Schänzli: A bit outside but still important

Another big construction site will be a bit outside the city, at Schänzli in Muttenz. The busy junction will be closed at different points almost every night. This will provide a different surprise almost every week. Every night after 8pm a different part will be closed and traffic diverted. The following is planned:

3rd to 5th April 2017, 8pm to 6am: Motorway between Muttenz Süd and Verzweigung Hagnau and the entry Muttenz Süd will be closed during the night

6th to 15th April 2017, 8pm to 6am, entry Muttenz Süd will be closed during the night

Further construction sites will follow as can be seen on the map below, which can be used to plan journeys over the next months:

The Basler construction summer of 2017 starts today. Apart from the road works already mentioned, tram line 3 will be extended to St. Louis and the tracks on Steinenberg will be replaced. This is on top of the monster project in Riehen which will continue to accompany us. A big thank you to the ladies and gentlemen in orange Hi-Vis clothing and helmets who keep on working in the heat and the cold. Without them, the city would have decayed a long time ago.

Night closure 3rd-15th April; 17th-18th April; 2nd-5th May 2017 from 8pm to 6am

Night closure 3rd-5th April and 2nd-5th May 2017 from 8pm to 5am

Closed lanes 18th-22nd April 2017 from 8pm to 5am

Closed lanes mid April until mid-May 2017 from 8pm to 5am