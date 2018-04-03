Local News Summary of April, 3rd

It‘s Basel‘s fault: There would be no Young Boys without Basel

The Young Boys of Bern currently dominate the Super League. But without the help of a Basler football club, they wouldn't have existed at all.

This season the Berner Young Boys are so far dominating the Super League, leading with 61 points while FC Basel has 45 points. It's a pursuit race which spices up the second half of the season. It is at the moment painful for the Basler supporters to see that their beloved FC Basel doesn't lead the table.

An impressive match

It was however a Basler football club that led to the foundation of the Young Boys. In 1897, brothers May and Oscar Schwab met Hermann Bauer and Franz Kehrli at the University of Bern. One day, the then three years older Basler club «Old Boys» played FC Bern. The four friends were so impressed that they founded a football club on 14th March 1898, naming it according to the Basler idol «Young Boys». They even went so far as to copy their colours, yellow and black.

Even if it hurts that the Berner team is in the front this season, the red and blue heart can still feel some joy: Without Basel there would be no Young Boys.

Nadal has replaced Federer – probably only temporarily

The ATP-computer shows in black on white what has been clear since Federer's defeat against Thanasi Kokkinakis in Miami: The current best tennis player in the world is no longer Roger Federer but Rafael Nadal.

Six weeks after winning the tournament in Rotterdam, which brought Roger Federer back to the top, he had to give up his top position even though Nadal missed the tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami due to a thigh injury.

In the next six months exactly the opposite could happen. Federer will return to the tour in mid-June in Stuttgart for the grass season – and his chances to improve his record of staying number 1 for 308 weeks remain good. Up to and including the French Open, Nadal must replace 4680 out of his 8770 points. This includes a win in the tournaments in Paris (2000 points), Monte Carlo and Madrid (1000 points each) and Barcelona (500) as well as the quarter final in Rome (180). Only in the Italian capital (13–20 May) can he not gather more points. The gap between him and Federer is 100 points. Or to put it this way: If Nadal does not win in Monte Carlo, Barcelona or Madrid, Federer returns to the top in the following week.

There is no danger so far from Federer falling further down the table. The followers behind Federer, Marin Cilic, Alexander Zverev, and Grigor Dimitrov, have revealed weaknesses in the last games and are behind by 3600 or more points. In the middle run the actual number 6, Juan Martin Del Potro, might be the first candidate to replace the duo Nadal/Federer at the top.

John Isner made the biggest jump in the actual ranking. The 32-year-old American improved his ranking thanks to his biggest success in Miami by eight ranks to the 9th rank.

Researchers again build Roman fridge in Kaiseraugst

Basler researchers are attempting to reveal the secrets of a shaft discovered during excavations in Kaiseraugst. In the days after Easter, researchers will fill the shaft with snow to find out whether it works as a fridge.

Romans used to utilise shafts like the one discovered in Augusta Raurica to stop goods such as fruit, vegetables, oysters, cheese, and other things from going bad. During the winter months, these shafts were filled with snow and ice and covered with straw.

The team, led by the archaeologist Peter-Andrew Schwarz from the university of Basel, already conducted two such attempts. During the first experiment, they filled in all the snow at once. Due to the mild weather, the snow was very light. During the second experiment, the researchers filled in snow over a period of time. They also laid some blocks of ice into the pit.

Mr Schwarz now wants to follow the method of the so-called «casas de neu», «snowhouses» in Mallorca, he told the news agency sda. «We will fill in 20–30 centimetre high layers of snow, compress them and cover them with straw before filling in the next layer of snow.» This experiment is expected to last until Friday and can be observed by visitors.

The experiment still does not prove that the shaft at Kaiseraugst was really used as a fridge. But Mr Schwarz wants to show that this was possible in principle. The researchers predict that they will have assessed the results of the third experiment by August.