Local News Summary of April, 4th

Federer to play less on sand ground this year

Following his victory in the Miami Open final against Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer has announced that he needs a break.

“My victory over Nadal was more difficult than the results may show,” he said.

“I am very tired after the last three months. I have played more than I expected at the beginning of my comeback, and for now I need a longer break,” Federer explained.

He said he plans to train on hard ground and switch to sand courts only two weeks before the French Open next month. It is unlikely that Federer will compete in the Masters-1000 tournaments in Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome.

It is possible that he will play on sand ground only in the French Open this year. Federer wants to learn from the experience of the previous year: “The matches on sand were not good for my knees,” he said. The French Open starts on 28th May and lasts until 11th June. Last year, Federer had to drop out in Paris with an injury.

Parking attendant injured by Swiss Porche driver in Lörrach

A Swiss man who was about to receive a parking fine in Lörrach drove his Porche over the foot of a parking officer before driving off, the police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when two officers of the local community enforcement service discovered two cars with Swiss number plates parked in disabled parking spaces at Röntgenstrasse. As the two drivers returned to their cars, the officers asked to see their documents.

The Porsche driver “abruptly” refused before getting into his car and reversing, the police in Lörrach said. In doing so, he ran over the foot of one of the officers. He then drove off.

The officer had to be taken to a hospital for treatment. A criminal case has been launched against the driver.

Basel gives in to those who urinate in public: No fees for public toilet facilities

A six-month pilot project launched last weekend has waived the fee charged for using public toilets in Basel.

From now until September, all 30 self-cleaning public toilets in the city will be free.

Apart from three public toilets on Barfüsserplatz and the facilities at Voltamatte, users have until now had to pay 50 Rappen to use one of the self-cleaning toilets. The charge was introduced to prevent vandalism and improper use. The fee was far below the operating costs.

The project aims to find out if the facilities are used more often when there is no fee, whether the number of people urinating in public will decrease, and whether there may be more vandalism. Finally, it should also become clearer whether only a few public toilets in selected spots should continue to operate without any fee in the future.

The free usage of self-cleaning public toilets during the summer months time has its price: The canton is facing conversion costs and revenue shortfalls of around 85,000 Swiss francs. Potential additional reparation costs and increased wear and tear can only be calculated after the end of the pilot project.