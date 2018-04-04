Local News Summary of April, 4th

Strike in France: TGV trains from Basel cancelled

Rail passengers travelling from France to Basel were yesterday (Tuesday) hit by delays and cancellations due to strike action called by the French national railway company (SNCF).

Several trains were yesterday cancelled and travellers face a limited service today (Wednesday) as the strikes continue. TGV connections from Basel to Paris are likely to be cancelled, and further train connections will have to be diverted.

The national railway (SNCF) strike in France is set to continue until 8am on Thursday morning, the Swiss Federal Railway company(SBB) has announced. Passengers can expect delays and cancellations up until Thursday morning.

Battle of the railways

In France, the «battle of the railways» against a planned reform of the state railway company began on Monday evening. The railway unions began their strike action at around 7pm, which is planned to take place again on a further two days by the end of June.

Contrary to the warnings of the trade unions, return travel in France was normal after the long Easter weekend despite the start of the strike. On Tuesday, however, the SNCF estimated that only one in eight TGV express trains and only one in five regional trains were running on schedule.

Train connections to Switzerland, Spain, and Italy were completely cancelled on Tuesday. On the other hand, three quarters of the Eurostar connections to the United Kingdom ran normally. Thalys train service to Belgium and Germany were also nearly running to schedule.

Furthermore, employees Air France announced a strike on Tuesday to fight for a wage increase of six per cent.

Fronts hardened

The railway workers’ strikes are directed against French president Emanuel Macron’s government’s economic and labour market reforms, which may cause (among other things) SNCF workers to lose their status as quasi-civil servants. The work stoppages are seen as a major test of the assertiveness of both the trade unions and Macron’s government, which is planning fundamental restructuring for France.

The French minister of transport, Elisabeth Borne, commented on the hardening of fronts yesterday. «Nobody can understand why the railway unions have started a long and damaging strike while the government is engaged in dialogue», she said.

Roche medicine approved in Switzerland for certain forms of lung cancer

Roche announced yesterday that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) has approved Alecensa® (lectinib) for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The approval of this first-line therapy is based on the results of the global Phase III ALEX study, which allegedly proved that Alecensa significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death (progression-free survival, PFS) by 53 per cent, compared to the previous standard medicine crizotinib. The study also showed that Alecensa reduced the risk of disease progression into the brain or the central nervous system (CNS) by 84 per cent compared to crizotinib, according to a statement by Roche.

The safety and tolerability profile of Alecensa is favourable in comparison with crizotinib, despite the longer duration of treatment with Alecensa (17,9 months compared to 10,7 months). This verdict is confirmed by previous studies.

Basel film producer Cohn considers #MeToo debate «one-dimensional»

Swiss film producer and Oscar winner, Arthur Cohn, thinks the public debate about sexual harassment is «rather one-dimensional». According to him, women are portrayed as the victims and powerful men as the perpetrators. But the reality is more complex, he claims.

In Hollywood but also elsewhere, some men in leadership positions were seduced and then exploited by career-hungry women, Mr Cohn told an interview with the «Tages-Anzeiger» on Tuesday.

He only wanted to «carefully point this out» and under no circumstances attempt to belittle the pain of certain women who had «suffered terribly», he said. The case of former US film producer Harvey Weinstein was “very serious” because Weinstein “used his high status and the dependence of others on him to manipulate and exploit women”, Cohn added.

The idea of the producer who gains such control over actresses, however, is a stereotype that does not correspond to his experience, Cohn said. The Basel producer said that he can “look himself in the mirror with a clear conscience.”

Cohn believes that the widespread debate about sexual harassment is leading to a change in the film industry, and believes it is a positive development if more women can now take up different positions in front of and behind the camera. Cohn rejects quotas, however. «I don't believe in such artificial constraints,» he said. Such measures could be taken at the expense of film quality.

The 91-year-old film producer is a six-time Oscar winner who was born in Basel. His latest film «The Etruscan Smile» will be released on 12 April. It tells the story of a Scotsman who was diagnosed with colon cancer and wants to reunite with his son and get to know his grandson.