Local News Summary of April, 5th

Flights at EuroAirport Basel diverted due to heavy winds

Several flights to and from the EuroAirport were yesterday disrupted due to heavy gusts of wind.

Two EasyJet flights from Napels and Luton had to make a diversion and land in Zurich instead of Basel after the weather dramatically worsened just as the planes were landing, Vivienne Gaskell, a spokesperson at the EuroAirport, said.

According to EuroAirport, the two planes then flew from Zurich to Basel without any passengers. This caused delays of at least two hours for flights from Basel to Naples and Luton. Another plane arriving from Frankfurt had to return to its airport of departure.

Drugs seized during routine traffic inspection in Lörrach

A 19-year-old is under investigation for alleged drug dealing after the police found a quantity of drugs, suspected to be cannabis, in his car.

The teenager was pulled over in a Mercedes by police officers carrying out a routine traffic control on Brombacher Strasse in Lörrach around midnight on Tuesday night.

The driver was suspected of being under the influence of drugs. When a test was revealed as positive, the police searched of the car and found more than a dozen sachets of suspected cannabis in a concealed compartment in the boot, as well as a set of weighing scales. All the evidence was seized, and the young man's flat was searched. He had to undergo a blood test and is now facing an investigation for violation of the drug laws and driving under drug influence.

Fake policeman robs youngsters in Weil am Rhein

Two youngsters were the victims of a trickster in Weil am Rhein on Tuesday night when a man pretending to be a federal policeman asked to search their bags.

The pair were standing at a bike park in Basler Strasse near the train station at around 6.30pm when they were approached by a man. The man asked to search their bags before stealing a smartphone from one of them and walking off towards the tram stop.

The two youngsters were so confused by the incident that they did not do anything and let the fake policeman get away. The thief had been accompanied by another man who remained in the background during the robbery. The thief was described as follows: around 40 years old, 180cm tall, skinny, with dark brown, shoulder-length hair. At the time he was wearing a black jumper and black trousers. He wore a backpack and was carrying a bottle of beer. His companion was small and fat, and was wearing jeans and a brown short-sleeved top. The youngster later reported the theft to the police at Weil am Rhein, who have begun an investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Weil am Rhein police on the following phone number: +49 7621-97970.

30 illegal immigrants caught in the region at Easter weekend

The Federal police in Weil had to deal with around 30 illegal immigrants over the Easter weekend, according to a report by the Badische Zeitung.

The large group could only be handled with the help of 20 officers from other units of the federal police, wrote the Badische Zeitung. It is rare, however, to have to deal with such large groups of illegal immigrants. The most recent large group was found on 20 March 2018. Normally, much smaller groups of around four people are found. As well as cargo trains, other methods of transport such as coaches or trams are frequently used, the Badische Zeitung quoted Thomas Gerbert, spokesperson for the federal police in Weil, as saying.

Some refugees even cross the border on foot, he said. On Holy Thursday, a Liberian citizen walked across the border from Basel to Germany illegally over Otterbach. Two Somali citizens were caught while travelling on the tram to Weil am Rhein. As they were only in possession of an exit ticket from a Swiss asylum camp, they were handed over to the Swiss border guards. Two Afghan citizens travelling in a car had to return to Switzerland when the border control revealed that one passenger had no valid visa documents. The driver, who has a valid residence permit for Switzerland, was reported to the prosecution for allegedly aiding illegal immigration.

Compared to last year, the country of origin of the refugees has changed, the Badische Zeitung wrote. Last year, most people came from North African countries, while current arrivals are mostly from Western and Eastern African nations.