Local News Summary of April, 9th

Young cyclist severely injured in accident in Maisprach

A 13-year-old cyclist was severely injured after he fell off his bike at Rebweg in Maisprach, Baselland on Saturday afternoon.

According to early investigations by Baselland police, the youngster suffered severe injuries. He was given first aid at the scene before being flown to hospital by the Alpine Air Ambulance.

The cause of the accident is unclear and the investigation, being carried out by specialists at Baselland police and the youth prosecution Baselland, is still ongoing. Rebweg was closed for a short time while the police carried out an investigation.

IKEA soon to open in the city centre?

Furniture and Swedish meatballs for pedestrian zones: IKEA wants to open shops in Swiss cities.

IKEA opened its first city shop in Hamburg in 2014 in order to attract mostly young urban customers. Now there are also plans to open these shops in Swiss cities. The Swedish firm opened a pop-up store at the Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich in 2017, which they declared a «success».

«The pop-up experiment in Zurich was very successful for IKEA Schweiz», Alexander Gligorijevic, from IKEA Schweiz, told Barfi.ch on request. «The location in the city centre attracted many visitors. Around 2000 people per day visited the shop. This enabled us to attract and inspire new and more urban customers.»

«Due to the limited space in the pop-up shop, IKEA could only present a small choice of products. Purchases were made online with the support of shop assistants or in one of the furniture shops in Spreitenbach or Dietlikon», said Mr Gligorijevic. So will there be an IKEA shop in the Freie Strasse to compete with Zara and H&M Home? Not impossible, according to Mr Gligorijevic, who added that, «in the long run, IKEA may consider opening fixed city-shops in Switzerland».

Swedish meatballs in the city centre might be available in the future, but in the furniture shop instead of IKEA cafes.

Petrol station at Brüglingerstrasse robbed at gunpoint

The police are looking for two suspects after the Coop Pronto at the petrol station at Brüglingerstrasse was robbed at gunpoint on Friday night at around 11pm.

According to early police investigations, a masked man entered the shop and threatened the shop manager with a handgun.

He demanded that the manager handed over the money in the till. As it was not possible to open the cash register, the robber left the shop empty-handed and got into a white car which was waiting in front of the shop.

The car drove off towards Dreispitz. An immediate manhunt remained unsuccessful.

The police are looking for:

1. Unknown man, white skin colour, thin build, spoke Swiss German. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, grey hooded top, dark grey trousers, and black shoes with white soles and white laces.

2. Unknown person, either a female or male, driver of the getaway car. Further description is not available.

Anyone with information is requested to come forward and report it to the criminal police of the prosecution Basel-Stadt on the phone number 061 267 71 11 or at the next police station.