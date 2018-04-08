Local News Summary of April. 8th

Arrest after assault in Basel

A man has been arrested after a brawl broke out in front of a pub in Webergasse in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 48-year-old man was heavily injured. The alleged perpetrator was arrested.

According to police investigations, a brief confrontation broke out between several people in front of the Captain Cook bar at around 4.30am. A 48-year-old man who had observed the confrontation was returning to the bar when he was allegedly stabbed by someone involved in the conflict. The police arrested a 40-year-old Portuguese man in connection with the incident, thanks to information from a passer-by. The victim was taken into the care of the emergency services.

Anyone who can provide relevant information is asked to contact the criminal police of the Basel-Stadt public prosecutor's office on the phone number 061 267 71 11 or by going to the nearest police station.

Swiss people involved in traffic accident in Weil-Friedlingen

Witnesses are sought after an accident on Friday at the Haupt-/Riedli-Grenzstrasse in Weil-Friedlingen.

The accident involved a black Mitsubishi and a silver M-Class Mercedes with a Swiss registration number. Both parties involved gave different versions of events.

Anyone who can provide relevant information about the accident is asked to get in touch with the Weil am Rhein police on the phone number 00497621-97970.

Buvettes return with springtime

The sun is out, the weekend is here and the buvettes on the banks of the Rhine invite you to linger. Here is an overview of the buvettes, where the summer season has already started.

The classics

Rhyschänzli Buvette

The Buvette at Kaserne, run by the Rhyschänzli Group, offers hamburgers and drinks as a speciality in front of Kaserne by the Rhine.

This weekend opening times:

Saturday, 7th April to Sunday, 8th April 2018

Open from 10:00 - 23:30 o'clock

Address: Unterer Rheinweg, 4058 Basel

Flora Buvette

The Flora Buvette specialises in coffee and drinks. If you like, you can take your own food with you.

Opening times:

Saturday, 7th April 2018

Open from 2pm until the last guests leave

Sunday, 8th April 2018

Open from 12pm until the last guests leave

Address: Unterer Rheinweg 44, 4058 Basel

Oetlinger Buvette

The Oetlinger Buvette serves drinks and snacks. To get the proper summer feeling, you can grill whatever you bring along on a large public barbecue.

Opening times:

Daily in good weather from 11am to 11pm

Address: Unterer Rheinweg 104, 4058 Basel

Dreirosen Buvette

This buvette is particularly inviting in summer: Those who have swum all the way down the Rhine can enjoy cool drinks and snacks at the Dreirosen Buvette.

Opening times:

Daily in good weather from 11am to 11pm

Address: By Unterer Rheinweg 160, 4057 Basel