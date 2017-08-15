Local News Summary of, August 15th

Flixibus from Basel profits from the train network breakdown in Germany

The long distance bus provider Flixbus has benefitted from the disruption of the train line in the upper Rhine Valley near Rastatt in Germany over the weekend. The connections to Basel were also affected. Flixbus has already noticed an increase in bookings. The bus firm in addition wants to capitalise on this with more capacity if required.

An important axis on the North-South rail traffic has been disrupted due to a sunken track near Rastatt. It is thought to have been caused by underground works on a tunnel which caused the earth to move. The service is expected to be disrupted until at least 26 August. Train passengers are being asked to add a further 90 more minutes to their travel plans. Freight transportation companies are frantically looking for an alternative.

Meanwhile, four houses along the train line in Rastatt were evacuated for safety reasons. The residents have been brought to a hotel, a spokeswoman for the municipality in Baden-Württemberg said on Monday. The train company had organised the evacuation due to safety reasons.

The 20-kilometre stretch of railway line, which is also important for long distance passenger and freight trains, has been disrupted due to the incident. According to the Deutsche Bahn (DB) the line will be blocked until 26 August at the earliest.

Numerous national and international passenger as well as freight trains were affected. Although a shuttle bus service was organised, it did not have enough capacity. The SBB has announced that passengers can expect delays of up to 90 minutes. Alternative routes are not available due to construction works.

Flixbus is already benefitting

The long distance bus company, Flixbus, has already benefitted from the disruption to the train line.

„We have noticed an increase in actual bookings for connections from Switzerland, especially in the Baden-Württemberg direction,” the firm’s media spokesperson, David Krebs, told a news agency on request on Monday.

„The increased demand for different connections between Switzerland and for example Karlsruhe shows a rise of around ten to in part over 20 per cent,” he said.

Flixbus travels from Basel and Zürich several times a day and from Luzern once a day to Karlsruhe.

Freight services strongly affected

Freight services were also seriously affected due to the main axes between the North and South being interrupted. International firms are looking for alternative routes in France for their North-South transport. The Deutsche Bahn planned to put a diversion service plan in place with possible alternative routes.

However, it may not be so easy. The trains must for one thing have the capacity to carry their passengers, and also there must be more trains on the tracks. On the other side the lines must be strengthened enough to take the weight of full-sized containers, as they at present through Germany on the North-South axis can, BLS-Cargo communications manager, Stefanie Burri, said during an interview on the “Rendez-Vous” programme on Radio SRF.

She pointed out that BLS Cargo have fully loaded trains in Rotterdam, for example, but also on the affected train lines. “We are making it a priority to get them out of the way,” she said.

There is also a possibility for the freight to make a diversion from train to road transportation. Ms Burri said those who would be quickest to switch to road transportation would be customers carrying perishable goods that need to be delivered on time.

The question also arose about who would be liable for the additional costs. First of all, the contact for the responsibility for construction works and the train lines is the DB network NETZ. It will always be burdened by those responsible for the disturbance.

Attention! Children! The first big day for our little ones

Yesterday (Monday) many Kindergarten and primary school children have started their daily walks to school. The youngest and smallest pedestrians are confronted with especially big dangers and therefore have even more need for safety and protection.

The Baselland police and their partners in the police collective Northwestern Switzerland (PKNW/Police corps of the cantons Argovia, Solothurn, Bern, and Basel-Stadt) are once again operating a targeted traffic safety action for the start of the school year 2017/2018. Thanks to the support of the Touring-Club of Switzerland (TCS), all kindergarten pupils will receive a safety vest at the start of the school year.

In addition all children in the first year of primary school class will receive a yellow baseball-cap with the logo of the action "Schulanfang" (start of school). Interested communities can also ask at TCS for eye-catching posters saying "Halten sie ganz an" (stop entirely) to hang up in their streets.

Special measurements by the police

During the first week of the new school term, officers of Baselland police and village police corps will help children with crosssing busy and confusing streets. These special police measurements will be conducted at the start and after the end of the school day.

The police of Baselland recommends to those with parental authority, the following pieces of advice to look out for:

· Accompany your children on the way to school until they feel safe, and monitor their behaviour

· Recommend to children the following advice: "never run across the road."

· Make sure your child is familiar with the rules concerning pedestrian crossings and traffic light signals.

· And if your child keeps to the agreement? Observe and check with them occasionally in your spare time.

· Children in colourful clothes attract attention. Being visible can be life-saving.