Local News Summary of August, 21st

Member of Federal government Alain Berset promotes compromises in the pension reform among Swiss expats

At a congress of Swiss expats in Basel, member of Federal government Alain Berset promoted the Swiss culture of consensus as a success story thanks to its reform capability, which he put down to typical Swiss compromises. As a prime example, he mentioned the pension reform of 2020.

«Switzerland doesn't have a solid identity – Switzerland invents itself time and time again and succeeds, thanks its reform ability," he told delegates at the 95th annual congress on Saturday, which was organised by the Swiss Expats Organisation (ASO). It was part of the nature of compromises that reforms «don't make anyone really happy», he said.

Consent as an important tradition

He told the audience that traditions, along with its culture, hold multilingual Switzerland together. «But did you know that the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) was founded in a cafe at the train station in Olten, that the Ländler (a Swiss folk dance) was popular in the fourth and fifth districts of Zurich, which are today populated by hipsters, and that the Alpine wrestling competitions took place in the biggest cities before the outbreak of World War 1?» Mr Berset asked.

Therefore the consensus culture, along with its compromises, is «maybe our most important living tradition of all» since it keeps the country together, the vice-president of the Federal government said. It was not the task of politicians to tell the people how they should live but the other way round, he added.

The heritage of member of Federal government, Hans-Peter Tschudi

The pension-scheme is a typical example of this, he said, before referring to former member of government, Hans-Peter Tschudi, from Basel. "In his 13-year term of office he initiated four pension reforms, since politics had to adapt to the peoples' lives," Mr Berset said.

The home office minister said he was thankful for the support by the Counsel of Expats which was in favour of the pension scheme reform by 80 to 22 votes. The national vote will be held on 24 September.

Swiss bank accounts are not a tradition

Mr Berset assured the audience that the Federal government was «attentively watching» the problem of the bank accounts held by expats in Switzerland and aims to find an «appropriate solution». Mr Berset also said he understood the concerns expats who are having increasing difficulty in opening a Swiss bank account following the financial crisis, or if they succeed, they have to pay massive fees. At the same time, the minister was also reluctant.

The Federal government had on Wednesday rejected a motion supported by a majority of the Federal upper chamber which demanded that Swiss expats could open a bank account in a system relevant to Swiss banks which ensured the accounts were kept in acceptable conditions. A similar demand for post-finance, where the Federal government holds a majority of shares, had been rejected by the government in spring.

The burning European question

The annual congress of the Swiss expats ran under the slogan «Swiss people at home and abroad: one world!». In its opening speech the president of the ASO, Remo Gysin, asked for the meaning of the word «homeland».

"Some people easily came to have a homeland; it was enough to be born in a certain country but in Switzerland however this is not so easy,» Mr Gysin said.

The former member of the cantonal government of Basel-Stadt and the Federal parliament said that «maybe the self-conception is needed through people taking a once-in-a-lifetime chance to emigrate.»

A total of 780'000 Swiss citizens live abroad. According to a study concerning electoral and voting behaviour carried out last year by the sotomo research institute, there is hardly any difference between Swiss people who live at home and those who chose to live abroad.

However, according to the research, Swiss people living abroad have different concerns than those at home: They are significantly less worried about the refugee crisis but more about the relationship between Switzerland and Europe. Many are directly affected since six out of ten Swiss expats live in European countries.

«Em Bebbi sy Jazz»: Rainy start, but great atmosphere in the end

The annual jazz festival «Em Bebbi sy Jazz» got off to a rainy start and suffered changeable weather conditions on Friday night. Nevertheless it was, as expected, a great night with a lively atmosphere in the streets of the city centre.



More than 40'000 people enthusiastically enjoyed the various bands who played during the event. Apart from the weather, the 34th jazz festival went ahead with no incidents.

Latin sounds earmarked the event: The eight bands within the «focus» programme enthused the noticeably younger audience at the three sites dedicated to «Em Bebbi sy Jazz». The concerts given by «El Flecha Negra» or «El Guajiro & Su Son», as well as the performance of the Basler world music star «Famara» who was the last highlight on the packed-full Rümelinsplatz with his world-beat-reggae, were especially popular.

In total, more than 600 musicians from more than 80 bands and choirs performed on more than 30 stages: While the stages outside were in the beginning poorly attended compared to the usual attendance at «Em Bebbi sy Jazz», masses of music fans invaded the festival at the second half of the night and the stages and streets were almost as full as they usually are during the festival. According to estimates by organisers, more than 40'000 visitors attended the festival, despite the poor start.

The partially strong winds and rain storms during the build-up in the afternoon and at the start of the jazz festival caused smaller delays and some damage to property, mostly to tents. However the timetable could be fulfilled and the damage repaired. Nobody was injured and the atmosphere was peaceful.

The 35th festival of the probably biggest, single-day jazz-event in the world will be held on 17 August 2018 – the «focus» programme for next year's event is expected to be presented by the organisers in May.

Three injured after car crash in Muttenz

Three people were injured when two cars were involved in an accident on the A2 motorway near Muttenz.

The accident happened at 10.40pm on Saturday night, shortly before the exit to Birsfelden.

According to early investigations by the Baselland police, a 27-year-old driver was on the A2 motorway heading towards Basel when he turned to exit the motorway at Birsfelden. During the manoeuvre however he collided with the rear of the car in front of him. The 28-year-old driver and his 29-year-old passenger were injured and had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle which caused the accident was also injured and had to be brought to the hospital. An alcohol breath test carried out on the driver at the scene revealed an amount of 0.89 mg/l.

The driver had to hand in his driving license and was reported to the prosecution office. The seriously damaged vehicles were towed away.