Local News Summary of August, 24th

Police operation in Kleinbasel as «Schwarze Erle» squat is cleared

A house called «Schwarze Erle» at the corner Erlenstrasse / Schwarzwaldallee which had been used as a squat for some time, was cleared yesterday afternoon in a police operation.

According to media reports, around two dozen people were met by the same number of policemen at the front of the building. The house has been empty for a long time, and the squatters were tolerated by the owners. Now a new page has turned.

In a press release issued by the police Basel-Stadt, the officers took action to secure the property on behalf of a representative of the owner. The action proceeded in a calm manner and went ahead without any incidents, the police said.

The representative of the owner entered the property in the early afternoon and asked the people there to leave the house. Three people complied, but two other people refused. When two people tried to enter the house against the will of the representative there was a fight at the entrance door.

After the police had arrived, the representative reported the two people who refused to leave for trespass. They however left the house when they saw the police. The cantonal police who registered their personal data remained in place so the representative of the owner could secure the property with construction measurements without disruption.

Éclat at Bernhard Burgeners «Constantin Media» when the entire management resigned

The boss and the entire board of managers at «Constantin Media» have resigned. Now the president of FC Basel, Bernhard Burgener, remains alone at the top of the entertainment company.

Today‘s annual general meeting of «Constantin Media» was told that the company boss Fred Kogel and the entire board of managers had resigned, the Neue Zürcher Zeitung reported. The president of the board of managers, Dieter Hahn, another board member Jean-Baptiste Felten and four other board members would not be available for a re-election, they said today.

Mr Burgener accused of «bleeding dry» Constantin

Mr Hahn accused the president of FC-Basel and investor at Constantin Media, Bernhard Burgener, to «financially bleeding dry» Constantin Media through a collaboration with his company Highlight Communications. The Swiss news agency «Klein Report» reported that the replacement of all six board member mandates remained on the schedule of the still-ongoing annual general meeting.

According to further reports, Dieter Hahn wanted to sell the established film unit of Constantin in order to pay back debts. Mr Hahn justified his resignation also by trying to avoid a bigger dispute and to protect the company. But he would still represent his interests as a shareholder. Owning 30% of the votes, he will still have the right to a veto.

Top Secret Drum Corps to perform on Moscow‘s Red Square

The Top Secret Drum Corps will participate for the second time at the «International Military Music Festival Spasskaya Tower» on the Red Square in Moscow. It is a big honour and challenge for the 20 drummers and color guardists, who last played there in 2011. They left for Moscow on 23 August and will return on 4 September after performing in nine shows.

The Top Secret Drum Corps will perform together with participants from Belarus, Egypt, Italy, India, and many other countries, as one of the most renowned tattoo bands and as one of the many highlights of the show. Following a dignified jubilee year in 2016 celebrating their 25th birthday, the Top Secret Drum Corps, with travels to Australia, New Zealand, and the USA, as well as two audiences with Queen Elisabeth II, this year continues to be just as intense. The Drum Corps represented the city of Basel and thus represented Switzerland in the Russian capital in 2011.