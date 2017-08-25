Local News Summary of, August 25th

Manor to cut 200 jobs at Basel headquarters

Up to 200 out of 1000 jobs are to go at the headquarter of the Manor department store in Basel due to "radical changes" in the market and changes to the firm's business environment.

Manor justified the job cuts in a media release on Thursday by putting it down to changing consumer behaviour, the strong Swiss currency, and the rise in shopping tourism. This all led to a poor performance, and the profitability has worsened significantly in recent years, according to the firm.

However, without giving concrete information, a company spokesperson denied the company in the red. The family company also refused to discuss information about the turnover. The latest publicly released figures concerning the turnover date were released in 2015: Then it shrank by 2.9 per cent to 2.64 billion franks.

Outsourcing and early retirement

Half of the affected jobs are expected to be cut by outsourcing rather than by replacing vacancies. According to the press release, the employees were informed on Thursday about the job losses. In general, all departments with in the headquarters are affected by the cuts, the spokesperson said.

A social compensation plan has already been approved of by the personnel commission. The plan includes early retirements and job changes within the company. Further, Manor said it intends to support employees who will lose their job. Those who do not find a new job are expected to receive a severance payment.

Manor wants to limit redundancies to an absolute minimum, CEO Stéphane Maquaire was quoted in the release. Mr Maquaire took over the management of the firm in mid-January. Earlier, Mr Macquaire, from Alsace, was working for the Vivarte group and the Monoprix group.

Two-year «Transformation plan»

According to the release, the job cuts are a part of a first phase of a «necessary transformation plan» which should include all activities of the company within the next two years. The plan should help to bring the company back to solid and sustainable grounds. The plan includes a modernisation, innovations concerning the company's brands, and an enhanced digitisation.

The job cuts announced on Thursday were not the first time the Manor headquarters in Basel has heard of such news: Two and a half years ago, the company announced it would cut 150 jobs. The spokesperson did not mention how much money it expects to save with the new measures and how big the effort is for restructuring.

Manor does not want to make «significant changes» concerning sites of department stores and supermarkets as well as distribution centres, however this should be constantly supervised, the spokesperson said. The «Syna» trade union expects further job cuts ie in the Manor Food Supermarket in Solothurn which is facing closure; the tenant's agreement runs out in June 2018. Currently a personnel consultation process is being carried out regarding the matter.

After the transformation process, the company wants to start a growth plan, according to the release. Currently, Manor employees 10'200 employees in its 63 department stores. The group is owned by the Maus Frères Holding which has its headquarter in Geneva.

Diverse Cycling accidents in Baselland causes four injured

Four people were injured in four bicycle accidents which happened between 7am and 8am yesterday morning.

The accidents occurred in four different places around Basel. The first came shortly after 7am when a 49-year-old driver was travelling around a roundabout at Hasenackerstrasse/Ringstrasse in Lause and did not see a 57-year-old female cyclist who was already on the roundabout. The car and the bicycle collided and the cyclist sustained injuries. She was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Just 20 minutes later, a 13-year-old boy had turned from Ischlagweg into Reuslistrasse in Sissach when a 28-year-old driver struck him as he attempted to turn out of a car park into Reuslistrasse. The cyclist was injured in a side-on collision and also had to be take to hospital by ambulance.

A short time later, a 46-year-old female cyclist suffered serious injuries in an accident in Muttenz and had to be taken to hospital. She had been cycling on the bicycle path coming from Pratteln shortly before 8am when, for reasons unknown, she was forced to brake hard before the «Lachmatt» tram stop. The woman went over her bike in the accident.

A 36-year-old female driver struck a cyclist who came from the right and had the right of way shortly after 8am in Binningen. The cyclist did not manage to slow down and was struck by the car. he also had to be brought to the hospital by the ambulance.

Ukrainian man caught in Basel with smuggled cats and dogs

Two Ukrainian citizens in a foreign car were on Sunday checked by border guards on Sunday who found cats and dogs who had not been declared at the border.

The border guards inspected a car with Ukrianian number plates which contained a 31-year-old Ukrainian woman and a 27-year-old. The guards found three cats on the back seat; a Maine Coon, a Sphynx, and a Siberian. They had been transported in bags which is not allowed according to regulations.

The border guards also found two Pomeranian dogs.

The animals, worth a total of 10'000 Swiss Francs, were destined for sale on the Swiss and EU market. Due to the deferred declaration at the border crossing, the couple was ordered to pay a penalty deposit. Since the animals stemmed mostly from Russia, they were handed over to the cantonal police Basel-Stadt and later the veterinary office for further clarifications about animal health. The animals were later placed in quarantine.