Local News Summary of August, 26th

Asian mosquito eggs found in Basel-Stadt

The eggs of an aggressive type of mosquito normally found in Asia have been discovered at two sites in Basel-Stadt. The tiger mosquito breed, which is known to transmit diseases, has spread across Europe in recent years.

The eggs were found at the Wolf cemetery and near the motorway customs station at the French border. The sites are being observed within the framework of a national and cantonal supervision programme, according to a statement issued by the Department for Public Health in Basel-Stadt on Friday. It is assumed that the eggs came from a singular introduction.

The two potential breeding sites for the tiger mosquito on public land are being treated by the authorities with a biological pesticide. Additional traps will also be placed at both, with the aim of lowering the population density of tiger mosquitos, the statement said. However, they added that it was not possible to wipe them out completely.

First mosquito discovered in Basel in 2015

There is no indication of an established tiger mosquito population in the canton of Basel-Stadt, the authorities said. The species was first discovered in the city two years ago. In order to reduce their numbers, the cantonal lab and the Swiss Tropical and Publich Health Institute last year started a comprehensive monitoring programme, with traps at 18 sites.

According to a monitoring report which was published at the end of June, one mosquito and eggs were first discovered at the Wolf cemetery in the late summer of last year. The other traps were empty. The monitoring focuses on areas including the Rhine harbour, the abattoir area, the St Johann train station, and allotments. According to the cantonal lab, no mosquitos have been found this year.

The Asian tiger mosquito has been spreading in Europe for a number of years. The first species found in Switzerland was discovered in Ticino in 2003. The mosquitos are very aggressive and their bite can cause strong reactions. They can also potentially transmit germs. According to the GD, no transmission of a disease by tiger mosquitos has been reported yet in Switzerland.

Police looking for witnesses after accident in Duggingen

The police are looking for witnesses after an accident in Duggingen which involved a learner driver. The crash happened on Seewenstrasse at around 6.40pm on Thursday night. Nobody was injured.

According to early investigations by the police Baselland, the 20-year-old female learner was driving from Grellingen towards Seewen when the car collided with a fence on a bend. The car skidded for a further 20 meters before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The exact events leading up to the accident remain unclear although the driver told the police she had been forced to swerve to avoid hitting a van travelling in the opposite direction.

The police of Baselland are looking for witnesses, especially the van driver who had passed the learner's car shortly before the accident. Anyone with information about the accident or the van is asked to contact the operation centre of the police Baselland in Liestal.

How long is a day? Basler government calls 24-hour travel pass in Zurich an "exceptional case"

This time it's not the city at the Rhine which thinks differently. It is Zurich: and the Basel government has called an offer by the Zurich Traffic Union an «exceptional case». The comment concerns how long a daily ticket on public transport is valid for – in the end neither canton seems to have thought it through.

Sebastian Kölliker, Member of the Grand Council in Basel for the Social Democratic Party, had a few questions about trams and therefore told the government: «A daily ticket bought in Basel is only valid up to the last ride on that day i.e. until the end of the working day. With the Zurich Traffic Union (ZVV) offer, the daily ticket is valid 24 hours from the moment of purchase.» So if someone buys a daily ticket at 6pm it is seen as the start of a day which ends at 5am the following morning.

Very customer friendly card is just an «exceptional case»

In Zurich, this is different. There, it is not only commuters who start their day early in the morning who are rewarded, but night owls too, since the ticket is valid for 24 hours after the moment of purchase. The Basel government responded to Mr Köllikers question with the answer: «The offer of the ZVV is an exception in Switzerland.»

The government further emphasised the importance of national regulations being unanimous concerning public transport tickets: «In the first instance, it is important to the government that unanimous, easily understandable, and customer friendly tariffs are offered as much as possible.» Is it customer friendly to pay for an entire day but only use the ticket for part of it?

Not a troublemaker: Zurich sells «time and space»

The Zurich Traffic Union does not perceive itself as a troublemaker. On the request of barfi.ch, media spokesperson Stefan Kaufmann said that the 24-hours-ticket was introduced at the same time as the zone system. Then, not just single and return tickets were sold but actually «time and space». The 24-hour-ticket was established and popular, said Mr Kaufmann. Only the people from Zurich have to adjust to the calendar system when travelling in other cities.

Basel hopes for a national solution and will follow only that, as the government wrote in its reply to the MP: «The validity of daily tickets within TNW correspond to the national standard. The government acknowledges that a 24-hour validity would be more customer friendly.» What are we waiting for then?

Problems with time

Do they do everything better in Zurich? Purchasing tickets, partying, riding around in trams and commuter trains nonstop? No, the world is not completely perfect, not even in the biggest Swiss city. This is because, after partying all night, the nightly surcharge must not be forgotten. In the darkest hours of the day, the ZVV demands a five frank "special tax" from its customers for using its network.

The issue with the time has not become so understandable. On nachtzuschlag.ch it is written: «The night surcharge is valid for 18 hours and has to be purchased before boarding public transport» The day in Basel lasts for 18 hours starting from 5am, while nights in Zurich last for 18 hours. Any questions?