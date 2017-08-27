Local News Summary of August, 27th

Sad insight after fatal accident: Roundabouts are more dangerous than the art decorating them

There have been heated discussions in Weil am Rhein about art installations on roundabouts following a fatal accident earlier this month. In Basel however, the government says artwork is needed on roundabouts and they would be "more dangerous" without them.

The accident happened when a driver lost control of his car at a roundabout and hitting a work of art in the centre of it. The driver's death has sparked a debate in the Lörrach district about whether artworks on roundabouts meet safety precautions. On the one hand they are fixed art objects made of concrete, wood, or metal. On the other hand, they also might consist of plants. The main thing is, it makes something nice out of a dull and concrete object. It has the added effect of slowing drivers down at roundabouts.

It doesn't have to be aesthetically pleasing, since art does not follow the requirements of traffic safety. Roundabouts have only one purpose: the reduction of speed. Roundabouts which the normal standard should encourage drivers to slow down: «As soon as drivers see the other side of the roundabout, they drive faster», Stephanie Fuchs, from the Basel section of the Traffic Club of Switzerland VCS, said. "Drivers wouldn't slow down not even at a a roundabout without the works of art blocking the view," she added.

Art only serves safety

The Justice and Security Department of Basel-Stadt does not oppose art at roundabouts. Spokesperson Martin Schütz said that «Art should not be a distraction»,and the Baselland police also share this view. In general: A roundabout without art is a bigger risk than a roundabout with art.

«Art at roundabouts on cantonal roads are examined for traffic safety by departments within the civil engineering office. Art is always an element of the entire roundabout design and should not limit traffic security» Adrian Gaugler, spokesperson of the cantonal police Baselland, said The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) also does not see a problem with firmly installed art works at roundabouts: «The most important thing in a roundabout must have is a free view to the left», Lukas Ott, manager of the Basel section of TCS, said.

Two lanes? Highly dangerous for cyclists

There are also roundabouts at Baselland which cannot warrant this, e.g. the Hülften-roundabout which drivers approach when they leave the A2 motorway at Liestal. According to Lucas Ott, «There is an urgent backlog», adding that there are roundabouts without works of art. They are desiged in a way that in an emergency situation they can be used like a normal road. Especially when there are diversions, cars can drive straight over the roundabout. This can lead to conflicts between road users at roundabouts. If it is too efficient concerning the flow of traffic, it becomes too dangerous.

It is worse when roundabouts have two lanes. Then there is a significant accident risk for cyclists, «When a cyclist keeps to the rules to drive in the middle of the roundabout he gets overtaken on two sides. If he keeps to the right edge, he would be pushed aside by cars leaving the roundabout," said Ms Fuchs.

There are traffic rules for roundabouts which nobody knows

There are different rules for cyclists at roundabouts with two lanes than for cars: Even if a cyclist takes the third exit he should not use the left lane for safety reasons. However, drivers do not seem to know that – and neither do cyclists. Roundabout corresponding to the norm with one-lane entries and tight lanes around them allow a good flow of traffic and are at the same time safe.

Roundabouts are a controversy. They became fashionable decades ago, and many crossings were replaced with them, or just declared so like at Wettsteinplatz which, with all its special rules, isn't really one at all. The new hope for more more traffic safety has become an incalculable risk for accidents. The fact that there are not more happening is due to the partially chaotic situations, so drivers automatically pay attention. Security by misconstruction, so to speak. The situation is so bizarre that the TCS even offers courses to help drivers to learn and improve their behaviour at roundabouts. However, yet more roundabouts are to be built: Soon there will be one at the Kunstmuseum crossroads – tram tracks included, just like at Dorenbach. And it will become an art to get through it without harm.

Mother attacked in Lörrach: police search for suspects

The police are looking for two suspects after a mother was attacked in the street in Lörrach on Friday.

The woman was attacked between the Station Square and the Rathausplatz in Lörrach on Friday afternoon. The 40-year-old was there with a child who needed to use the toilet but had to wait because the mother was waiting for someone. Some people sitting at the Rathausplatz realised this and told the mother she was being "uncaring".

The police said one woman got more and more angry and insulted the 40-year-old woman. Another man apparently joined in. The mother then took the hand of the child and wanted to leave, but the man allegedly punched her. The woman then allegedly kicked the mother, who was by then lying on the ground. The perpetrators then left the area. The police are searching for the two people after a witness gave them a tip-off. The mother was injured in the attack and needed medical care.

Call for witnesses after robbery in Klybeckstrasse

The police are looking for witnesses after a 53-year-old man was robbed in Klybeckstrasse as he walked towards the Kaserne.

According to early investigations by the criminal police of the prosecution, the 53-year-old man was walking towards the Kaserne at 2am on Thursday morning when he was approached by two strangers. One of them had a bottle of spirits and offered the victim a sip. When he refused, one of the men grabbed him and during the ensuing brawl, the man's wallet was stolen. The victim then went home and reported the incident to the police on Friday.

Wanted:

1) male, between 25-30 years old, with light skin colour, solid build, unkempt appearance, short blond hair, oval face, blue eyes, large lips, and was clean shaven. He spoke French. At the time he was wearing a white/blue t-shirt, black shorts, black trainers and a silver armband.

2) male, between 30-35 years old, between 165-170cm tall, around 70kg, brown skin and spoke French. He had an unkempt appearance, short hair, designer stubble, a slim and long face, brown eyes and small lips. He was wearing black shorts, a light blue shirt and black trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal police of the prosecution on 061 276 7111 or go to their nearest police station.