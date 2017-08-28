Local News Summary of August, 28th

New cardiac drug by Novartis does not fully convince experts

Results of a new clinical study has cast doubts over the potential of a cardiac drug developed by Novartis. The drug, named «Ilaris», has however reduced the risk of a heart attack, stroke or a deadly blood circulation problems in certain heart attack and arteriosclerosis patients.

The late-stage phase III patients involed in the study had an increased risk of dying of an infection, according to the study results, which were presented on Sunday at a cardiologist congress in Barcelona by the pharmaceutical company. Experts also complained about the high price of the drug.

The first test results of the drug - also called ACZ885 - were very promising when they were presented in June by Novartis. This boosted the stock market value of the drug.

More than 10'000 patients worldwide took part in the so-called CANTOS Study over the last six years. An estimated 7.3 million people worldwide suffer from a heart attack every year, while the patients have an increased risk of another severe cardiac or blood circulation disease.

If «Ilaris» is to be approved as a cardiac blood circulation therapy, analysts expect a turnover in the billions. The drug is already available on the market for the treatment of different inflammatory diseases such as gouty arthritis or hereditary fever syndromes. From this, Novartis made a profit of 283 million US dollars last year.

The Basel company however had to face setbacks in the therapeutic treatment of cardiac/blood circulation diseases. The makers of the drug Serelaxin failed to prove that it could reduce the number of deaths or help to avoid a worsening of the patients' condition. Novartis still has currently tried to increase sales of the cardiac drug «Ernesto» despite initial difficulties.

20'000 visitors attend Roman festival in Augusta Raurica

Around 20'000 visitors attended the Roman festival Augusta Raurica in Augst, Baselland, on Sunday. On display were gladiator fights, dancers, heavily armed legionnaires, and glassblowers from France, the organisers said on Sunday.

Visitors could also eat «snake bread» cooked on a fire, Roman saussages, or enjoy a meal with several courses directly from bed. The traders' market, entertainment and history learning provided something for everyone. Children especially enjoyed delving into Roman times. The newly launched workshop «building Roman ships» attracted many visitors. Self-built galleys could be tested in the water canal just next to the workshop.

Police looking for witnesses after attack in Basel

The police are loking for witnesses after four men and a woman were attacked and injured in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to early investigations by the criminal police of the prosecution and the youth prosecution, the group of five people had been standing outside the Jägerhalle restaurant at Erlenstrasse at 5.15am when they were attacked.

A group of six people had been standing on the road opposite and the police say three of them suddenly crossed the road and began insulting a 32-year-old man in the other group. His 27-year-old friend tried to intervene but he and the other people in the group, aged 25-32, were then allegedly attacked.

The three remaining men on the other side of the road then crossed over. During the attack, the 32-year-old man was allegedly punched to the ground and while lying there suffered kicks to his upper body and head so hard that lost consciousness. He had to be brought to the emergency department of the hospital by an ambulance. The 27-year-old man was also seriously assaulted.

A taxi driver called the police after witnessing a brawl and was able to tell the police in which direction the alleged perpetrators ran.

Shortly afterwards several patrols of the police arrested the six alleged perpetrators: A 17-year-old Russian, a 17 and18-year-old Swiss citizen, a 18-year-old Sri Lankan citizen, a 18-yearl-old from Kosovo and a 19-year-old Italian man.