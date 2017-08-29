Local News Summary of August, 29th

Basel‘s drinking water affected after lorry fire in Steinen causes diesel spill

A water supply in Basel was turned off on Monday morning after a lorry caught fire in Steinen, releasing a quantity of diesel into the river Wiese.

The lorry caught fire as the driver was crossing the Basel – Zell im Wiesental train line at around 9.50am and got stuck in the overhead wires, the police headquarters in Freiburg said. Flying sparks then set the lorry on fire. The driver was able to escape.

According to a spokesperson of the German police and early investigations, several hundred liters of diesel leaked from the fuel tank, with a certain amount apparently flowing into the river Wiese near the site of the blaze.

The fire service arrived quickly on scene and established an oil barrier to prevent further environmental damage. The Wiese flows from Germany to Basel, where it meets the Rhine. On its way there, it passes through Lange Erlen, which is one source of Basel-Stadt‘s drinking water.

The power and water supplier of Basel (IWB) switched off the drinking water treatment works as a precaution. Samples were also taken to ensure the water was safe to drink.

Trains from and to Basel cancelled for three weekends

A number of train connections to and from Basel will be cancelled over the next three weekends due to switch renewal works at the east entrance area of SBB train station. The SBB recommends travellers planning a trip on these weekends to check the online timetable and the mobile app in advance.

National ICN-train connections between Basel and Lucerne/Ticino will be cancelled between Basel and Olten, and Inter-regio trains to and from Zurich which stop in Stein-Säckingen will be cancelled between Basel and Rheinfelden. Some international trains to Germany will not circulate between Basel SBB and the Basel German railway station (Badischer Bahnhof). The SBB advise passengers to use other non-affected train connections. The online timetable has been updated.

The SBB is replacing 14 switches and will adjust signals and overhead lines between the Peter-Merianstrasse and Münchensteinerstrasse bridges. The works proceed from west to east. Four or five switches will be replaced on each weekend. Then switches and rails will be adjusted to the millimeter during the night night and welded. The estimated cost of the switch renewal is around 5 million franks.

In order to carry out the works as quickly and safely as possible, the SBB must close certain railway lines, it said. This will lead to the cancellation of train connections but shorten the duration of the construction works by one week. The SBB will also use the closures for separate additional maintenance works in the entrance area of the train station. This all reduces the complete duration of noise emmissions and timetable limitations and saves public money, the statement said.

Reliable railways thanks to maintenance and renewal works

The SBB operates one of the busiest railway networks in the world. In order to adhere to such a tightly-packed timetable safely and on time, a well maintained, reliably working infrastructure is essential. Heavy, fast, and quickly accelerating and slowing trains however are wearing out the infrastructure. Careful maintenance such as regular grinding of the rails, and providing gravel support around the tracks reduces the wear and tear process but does not stop it. Besides maintenance, renewal works are an important basis so that trains can run safely and on time in the future.

Reason for death in jail in Muttenz revealed

An investigation into the death of a prisoner in Muttenz in February has concluded that the man committed suicide.

The prisoner, who was being held in custody, had been found dead in his cell by a prison guard on Saturday, 4 February. (see the report on barfi.ch). The Institute of Forensic Medicine (IRM) ruled out foul play.

According to the report by the IRM, the prisoner committed suicide in his cell, the prosecution of Baselland announced on Monday as it closed an investigation against a suspect. There were no clues in the days leading up to the man‘s death that he had been planning to commit suicide, the report said.

According to the press release, the Romanian citizen had been taken into custody in early January after being suspected of committing a number of property offences. According to the statement released at the time by the Baselland Security Department, the man hung himself in his cell.