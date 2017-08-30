Local News Summary of August, 30th

Increased cases of neglect and compulsive hoarding in Basel

There are sad stories hidden in some of Basel’s houses. Last year, official authorities had to intervene in 61 cases: There is neglect and hoarding, with apartments stuffed to their ceilings with all manner of junk. A feeling of helplessness is widespread with many victims.

There is rubbish everywhere, piling up to the ceilings. Empty Coca-Cola bottles are among the less serious cases but at times, authorities also find faeces and bodily fluids. All in all, this provides a sad picture of some Basel apartments. The keyword is neglect. So-called compulsive hoarders collect everything, cannot get rid of anything, and as a result, build up a warehouse of chaos in their homes.

The social medicine subdivision of the Cantonal Health Department, headed by deputy cantonal doctor Simon Fuchs, had to intervene in about 60 cases last year. They react when cases remain undetected for a long period of time due to a lack of relatives or other social connections, or when building owners, landlords, or neighbours call the authorities. Often, the conditions are very bad: Heaps of rubbish means hygiene has deteriorated. Between 2013 and 2016, the number of such cases rose from 35 to 61.

Only a sad pile of chaos? No, rather a real problem

For this reason, the canton is to hold a symposium addressing the topic of neglect this Thursday. The aim of the event is to establish better social connections for victims of hoarding. Among others, professional nurses, doctors, social workers, psychotherapists, police officers and also the office for child and adult protection (KESB) have been assembled by the department to help these people. Neglect can be caused by many factors: Loneliness in old age, cognitive problems such as dementia, mental illnesses, addictions, and severe depression. All of these conditions and more can lead people to turn their apartments into rubbish dumps – without them even noticing it.

But Mr Fuchs also reassures that it is not always authorities that need to act. Often, it is up to relatives and friends – people in the social surroundings of affected persons – to point out the problem. There is no need to call in the authorities in these cases. Commitment by a cleaning service and support from friends can help. But the surrounding people need to notice: Uncle Otto does not simply live in a “sad pile of chaos”. Uncle Otto most likely has a real problem. Because once hygiene suffers, things become serious: Illnesses and vermin can also hide beneath the nice façade of a respectful or even a new house.

Removal is one factor, help is another

So, what to do? “Talk to the person and offer him or her help,” says Simon Fuchs. Normally, the canton begins with this step: Once authorities receive a call, they enter a dialogue with the victim at first. Only then, an inspection by a professional nurse follows. The case is documented and notes are taken. The necessary steps are discussed and a date is set for these to begin. If the victim cannot deal with the problem before this date passes, the canton organises what needs to be done. The person is charged for these measures. Any larger or specialised cleaning service can be called in to deal with the case, Mr Fuchs said.

However, simply removing the rubbish and cleaning the apartment often does not solve the problem, and the person needs help. According to Mr Fuchs, the canton then assists in establishing a social network, for example a doctor who takes care of the person and who can provide additional support by out-patient services such as Spitex. The KESB is called for only in severe cases to see whether a legal guardian is necessary. But a lot of factors need to be in play for this step. As a first step, it is always relatives and friends who should offer their help: if they recognise a case of self-neglect, they should act and support the victim. And if nothing else helps, the cantonal authorities step in. But no matter at which stage, it is better to act earlier than later, because long-term neglect can have severe consequences.

Basel border guards secure 2,3 kilograms of cocaine

The Basel border guard corps has yesterday (Tuesday) announced that it secured 2,3 kilograms of cocaine at the Basel/Weil border crossing in June. The 60-year-old Italian driver was handed over to the authorities.

Basel border guard officers found the drugs when they inspected an Italian car on Thursday, 29 June at the Weil am Rhein border crossing after acting on information. During a thorough search by a specialist team, two packets containing a total of2,3 kilograms of cocaine were found hidden in the car. The driver was handed over to the cantonal police of Basel-Stadt for further investigations. Due to the live status of these investigations, this discovery was only made public this week.

Basel’s government takes a stand on violent offences in order to fight crime

For the first time, Basel’s government has instructed the criminal prosecution authorities where to focus their resources. Violent crimes, break-ins, and human trafficking are top priority.

Public prosecution, juvenile prosecution services, and the cantonal police of Basel-Stadt are to set a focus on these three crime areas from now until 2019, the government announced on Tuesday. It plans to set such focal points every two years.

The cause for this new prioritisation instrument is the partial revision of the law for the introduction of the Swiss criminal procedure code. The Grand Council approved of this revision in mid-2016. The government states that their focal points are in tune with the measurements that are already in action.

Regarding the top priorities for the next two years, it is apparent that the number of violent crimes and break-ins dropped over the past years. However, there are more cases of violent offences in Basel compared to other Swiss cities, the government states.

To fight serial burglars more effectively, the government aims for an improvement of police collaboration across cantonal and country borders. Thus, the cantons of the regional police of Northwestern Switzerland are working on a legal basis for early data comparison and recognition of serial criminals and crimes.

There are few reported cases of human trafficking in Switzerland, most likely due to the reluctance of victims to speak out and the complex investigations related to this factor. A pilot project should therefore analyse whether a prioritisation of this crime area will lead to more criminal investigations and prosecutions. Temporarily, corresponding specialist teams are to receive more assistance, but without recruiting more personnel.