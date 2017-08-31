Local News Summary of August, 31st

Bomb alert in Birsfelden sparks major police operation

A major operation involving explosives specialists from Bern was launched after a suspicious object was reported in Birsfelden.

The Baselland police control room received a call at around 3.30pm on Wednesday that a suspect object was found in a building in Hauptstrasse.

As a consequence, the entire building was evacuated by the Baselland police and the area was cordoned off.

Explosives specialists from the Bern police examined the suspicious object with a robot before blowing it up. There is currently no further information about the object.

Around 60 personnel from a number of emergency units were involved, including the Baselland police, the Basel border guards, the Birsfelden fire service, the Baselland fire inspector, and the Basel ambulance service.

The action caused massive traffic disruption and long delays in the wider area. The main road as well as the tram line in Birsfelden had to be closed off completely for security reasons.

The Baselland police together with the prosecution Baselland has launched a wide-ranging investigation to find the perpetrators.

Large blaze at Basel harbour: property damage totalling several million francs - fire service worked through the night

A total of 15,000 tonnes of soy meal were destroyed and four homes had to be evacuated after a major fire at a warehouse in Basel harbour on Wednesday night. Nobody was injured.

The damage was caused after a digger at the Rhenus Logistics company caught fire before spreading to a large amount of soy meal. The driver and other employees were able to escape.

Shortly later, the fire fighters of the Basel rescue service arrived on the site and extinguished the digger fire. However, the fire had already spread to the big warehouse nearby where about 15,000 tons of soy meal were stored. The roof also caught fire as well as the conveyor belt installation. The fire was so intense that the fire fighters had to work through the night to extinguish the flames.

A lot of smoke had developed and was visible from a distance. For safety reasons, four buildings in Schulgasse, Hochbergerstrasse, Dorfstrasse, and Pfarrgasse were evacuated and two dozen residents were taken to a nearby restaurant. They were able to return to their houses several hours later.

Due to the blaze, the tri-national alarm was sounded and the wider area had to be cordoned off. The industrial fire brigade unit Regio Basel took immediate measures to investigate any poisonous pollutants.

The fire and rescue service of Basel-Stadt was assisted by the voluntary fire brigade and the fire brigades of Liestal, Muttenz, and Rheinfelden, as well as representatives by the fire brigades at Weil am Rhein (D), and Trois Frontières (F). Furthermore, the civil protection unit, the office of environment and energy, the ambulance of Basel-Stadt, and the IVB power and water supplier were present on site.

According to early investigations by the criminal police of the prosecution, the cause of the blaze is not known.

Basel swims in money: Eva Herzog's budget heads towards a plus of nearly 140 million francs

Basel-Stadt can look forward to another positive budget. The director of finances, social democrat Eva Herzog, expects a plus of a massive 138 million Swiss francs next year. The canton lives well – but saves money ahead of the massive changes in corporate taxes.

A plus by 138 million francs for 2018: It's Eva Herzog's tradition to have a budget in the black. She also writes about it in the financial plan until 2021: A structural plus of between 130 and 156 million francs is to be expected.

Herzog narrows down the budget by emphasising that the planned changes to the corporate tax were not included: They will have a massive impact on the tax income from 2021 onwards. The solution is easy. In good times like these, earn as much as possible so there is enough money around when the corporate tax change comes. The canton saves money and not too scarcely.

Healthy and stable finances

The government judges the financial situation of the canton to still be “very healthy and stable”, thanks to reluctant spending and a dynamic economic development in the last years.

More tax incomes contribute to the plus: compared to the budget 2016 the income rises by 1,7 per cent to 2,77 billion francs. Ordinary citizens contributed 25,5 million francs and legal persons added 21,9 million francs to the tax income.

More benefits but more costs for health insurance aids

In particular, social benefits will cost 12 million francs more compared to 2017. Health insurance aids will also cost 10 million francs more. In addition, the canton will contribute 15 million francs more to the national revenue sharing (NFA).

The estimate of costs scheduled 54 million francs less than the current year, e.g. 368 million francs. The self-financing ratio should rise from 68,7 to 82,4 per cent. For 2019 to 2021, the Basler government expects similarly positive balances as for 2018. The structural plus however was important for the cantonal implementation of the tax programme 17 concerning the reform of the corporate tax.