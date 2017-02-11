Local News Summary of February, 11th

Alleged «wash-wash» scammer arrested

An alleged scammer was arrested at the Bahnhofplatz in Liestal on Tuesday and taken into custody.

The alleged scammer is a 42-year-old man from Cameroon. It is suspected that he took part in the «wash-wash» or «black money» scam. It works by scammers initially using the Internet to look for random victims on dating websites.

As soon as they have gained the victim's trust, they offer them a share of a large consignment of banknotes which have been stained black to avoid detection when they are smuggled across borders.

In order to recover the notes, the victim is told that only an expensive but rare chemical can be used to clean off the stains. The scammer then demonstrates how the chemical works by cleaning a few banknotes. However, they then say that they only have a small sample and the victim must purchase more to clean the entire consignment, normally through a third party.

However, the trunk is actually full of cut up pieces of black paper and contains no genuine banknotes, and victim is persuaded to pay more and more for non-existent or useless chemicals.

The man arrested in Liestal has appeared at the Compulsory Measures Court and was placed into custody at the request of the prosecution service. A case has been opened against him.

The police have issued a warning to the public to be aware of the scam and are looking for people who may have already fallen victim to deception.

Vicious germs in Basel: Flu launches another attack

The peak may be over but the flu epidemic has returned with a vengeance once again.

The virus struck earlier in the season than expected and was also extremely strong compared to previous years. At work, at school, or wherever: Everybody had the flu. The epidemic reached its peak at the end of December and the start of January. Compared to previous years it came significantly earlier and also stronger. The reason it was stronger was because germs thrive during long, cold, and dry periods, and then spread like a wildfire.

Now the flu has struck again, this time in Southern Germany, with some deaths reported among the elderly. Hospitals in some areas are unable to take any more patients due to a lack of beds. It is also matter of luck to get an appointment at the doctor's surgery. The German authorities report that it is «an exceptionally vehement flu epidemic and the strongest in years». Although the situation in Basel has become stable, the epidemic is not over yet.

Flu hits the region once more

Since the middle of January the number of cases has dropped, although it is not over yet. At the University Hospital of Basel the number of confirmed flu cases has gone down in the last two weeks. At the peak of the outbreak the clinic was in full use. Figures provided by the hospital show that the volume of confirmed flu cases this year had doubled compared to two years ago during the last major outbreak.

Yet the germs seem to be making a comeback since more cases were registered at the University Hospital in the last week. However, it will not be as dangerous, said the hospital's spokesperson, Martin Jordan. He mentioned that it was a «mini-mini wave» – if anything at all. It is a different situation just across the German border.

In the nationwide weekly report about seasonal flu, the Federal Office of Public Health mentions a small increase in this year's epidemic compared to previous years. There is no hint of a second outbreak with similar vehemence as earlier in the season.

Parking offender with Swiss car allegedly attacks man in Lörrach

The driver of a car with Swiss number plates allegedly punched and kicked a man in Lörrach on Thursday night in a row over a parking space.

The two men got into an argument after the man with the Swiss-registered car had parked in a disabled parking space. The driver allegedly punched the other man in the face, according to the police headquarters at Freiburg. The victim suffered minor injuries.

After the incident, a passenger in the Swiss-registered car allegedly removed the Swiss number plates from the vehicle before they drove off. A search for the men was unsuccessful, however the car was later caught up in a speed check which enabled the police to identify them.