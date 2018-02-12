Local News Summary of February, 12th

Man assaulted and injured near Heuwaage bridge

A 31-year-old man was assaulted and injured at Steinentorberg near the Heuwaage bridge on Sunday morning.According to early police investigations, a passer-by was walking in the area at around 7.45am when he noticed the man being attacked.The victim had to be taken by ambulance to the emergency department at the hospital. A short while later, three Somalian men aged 21, 22, and 24 were arrested in connection with the assault.

The exact events leading up to the attack and the reason for the assault are not clear yet and are subject of investigations by the criminal police.

A family party ends in a row involving a knife and a frying pan

A couple attacked each other with a frying pan and a knife on Sunday morning following a small family party in a flat in Lörrach. The fight broke out between the couple at around 1.45am. One man with a knife wound had to be arrested under restraint so he could be taken to hospital by an ambulance for treatment to his wound. The man told the police that his partner had attacked him with a knife, but witnesses gave a different version of events, claiming instead that the man had cut himself with the knife. Further investigations are being conducted by the Lörrach police.

Mario Dolder from upper Baselland chases his Olympic dream

Biathlete Mario Dolder, from Zeglingen, is in Pyeongchang to take part in the 10km Biathlon Sprint at the Olympic Winter Games. Barfi.ch talked to the 27-year-old on the phone before the run. Read the interview to learn about his goals on the Olympic Games, and who he is living with while he is there.

barfi.ch: Hello Mario, thank you for your time!

Mario Dolder: Hello! It's my pleasure.

You have been in South Korea for a week now. How are you settling in?

Very well. The time change was a bit of a problem at first but I got used to it. We go to bed at 2am and sleep until the afternoon anyway. In such a routine, the time change isn't so noticeable.

Why do you go to bed so late?

The runs take place late at night here, unlike in Europe. We go to bed late so we can sleep until the afternoon. The problem is that if you are awake in the morning on the day of the competition, you are already tired when the run starts late at night.

How are you coping with the extremely cold temperatures in Pyeongchang?

It is improving. It has become a bit warmer since we arrived here. Temperatures these days don't go lower than minus 10°C. Last week it was minus 20°C – that was a problem. Especially when it came to the shooting, since my fingers were ice-cold. On the day of the competition, -10°C is forecast. This should work out okay.

What are your accommodation arrangements in the Olympic village?

I share a flat with three team members. There are four bedrooms, so I have my own room.

Is there a possibility to cook together?

No. There is a kitchen but it's locked. The flats will be sold after the games, so we are just temporary tenants. We always have our meals in the dining hall of the Olympic village.

You are there to run the 10km Biathlon Sprint. Do you plan to run on the 12,5km pursuit race and the mass start race over 15km?

Ideally I will take part in all disciplines. For the pursuit race and the “supreme discipline”, the mass start race, I still have to qualify. For me to take part in the pursuit race I need to be ranked among the top 60. And only the 15th best runners from the world cup and the 15th best ranked from the first races in Pyeongchang can take part in the mass start race.

What are your goals for the winter games?

My goal is to be ranked among the first 15 in today's race. I am aware however that this requires a very good if not perfect performance from me. It can also be a better result. But for that I need the help of my competitors – in terms of fitness and mistakes. And if I reach this goal, I also qualify automatically for the 12,5km pursuit race. Biathlon is a very incalculable sport. One mistake can mean to lose 10 to 20 ranks. And for today's competition, we expect a lot of wind which doesn't make things easier.

Is the doping affair involving Russian athletes a topic for you or in your team?

No, I don't think about that. Also within the team it wasn't a big topic. I don't have much information about it anyway and only know what I read in the newspapers. I am happy however that the IOC made a mark. For me it is important and fair that an athlete who wasn't tested positive on doping can have the chance to run under the Olympic flag.

What do you actually do when you are not in training or in competitions?

I study civil engineering at the FHNW in Muttenz, but I am hardly there due to the training and competitions. I study almost everything from a distance. The FHNW is extremely understanding of my Olympic endeavours. My bachelor degree however lasts for 6 instead for 3 years. But this summer I will finish my fourth term. Before my studies in Muttenz, I studied at the ETH in Zurich for 2,5 terms. It was my goal to finish my studies there. But then it became fairly difficult even if the ETH lecturers were also understanding. In the end I decided to complete my studies in Muttenz.

Mario, thank you very much for this interview and we keep our fingers crossed for you!

Thank you very much!