Local News Summary of February, 13th

Teenager threatened with a weapon by two would-be robbers in Basel

A young man was the victim of an attempted robbery at around midnight at a bus stop in Leimgrubenweg on Saturday night.

According to the prosecution, two men approached at the 18-year-old around 11.45pm and asked for money. When the teenager refused, one of the men allegedly pulled out a weapon.

The young man managed to escape on a bus and did not suffer any injuries. A police search for the two men has so far been unsuccessful.

Fire at Arlesheim flat block

A fire on the weekend has caused substantial damage to a block of flats at Postplatz in Arlesheim.

The fire broke out in the attic of the building at around 12.35pm on Saturday afternoon. The control room of Baselland police received an emergency call at 12:23pm. Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the two-storey building by the time police and fire fighter crews from Arlesheim and Reinach arrived.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the fire fighters although the property has suffered severe damage. The financial cost of the damage is yet to be assessed.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is subject to further investigation. A potential technical fault in a storage room where the fire started is at the centre of the investigation.

The operation involved Baselland police, the fire fighters of Arlesheim, the district fire brigade of Reinach, the fire superintendent of Baselland, and the Käch ambulances.

Arrests after violent dispute in Basel city centre

Four people were injured during a fight between two groups in Gerbergasse near theUnternehmen Mitte 20 Cafe on Saturday night.

The police were called when between 20 and 25 people became involved in a violent dispute. Two youngsters were punched to the ground and kicked. One of them almost fell under a passing tram.

Four young men aged 17 and 18 had to be taken to the hospital for their injuries. During an immediate search of the area, the police arrested three alleged perpetrators: one 15-year-old and two 17-year-old boys. The youth prosecution is looking for other people who were possibly involved in the fight.

Several police patrols and the ambulance of Rettung Basel-Stadt were involved in the operation.

End results of voting in Basel-Stadt

Voters in Basel-Stadt have passed the Federal Decree on the Simplified Naturalisation of Third-Generation Immigrants as well as the Federal Decree on Establishing a Fund for National Roads and Urban Traffic. At the same time they rejected the Corporate Tax Reform Act III.

In the cantonal voting, the Act of the Grand Council on the Change of the Cantonal Constitution from 23 March 2005 (removal of the quorum [barring clause] for the distribution of seats at elections of the Grand Council) and the Act of the Grand Council on «Main building of the Kaserne: Complete restoration and conversion to a cultural and creative centre» have been passed.