Local News Summary of February, 14th

Communications director of Beyeler Foundation to move to Zurich

Elena DelCarlo has been communications director for the famous Beyeler Foundation museum in Riehen for almost five years. However, she is due to take up a new position in Zurich, where she will be responsible for marketing and communications at the “Rietberg Zürich” Museum. She will also be the manager of events and the café area.

Mrs DelCarlo had been working for the Beyeler Foundation since late 2012. As head of communications, she was most recently responsible for the entire communications of the museum. The North-Italian native studied at the Lycée Français in Munich and finished her studies at the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität. She has held leading positions in communications for the Museion Bozen in Italy, within the arthouse-movie scene, and for a luxury hotel in Munich. Silke Kellner will succeed Mrs DelCarlo at the Beyeler Foundation on 1 March.

Basel-Stadt suspends cantonal Corporate Tax Reform III after Sunday’s vote

After the clear national No-vote against Corporate Tax Reform III on Sunday, the canton of Basel-Stadt has temporarily suspended its cantonal tax reform plans.

A spokesperson for the Financial Department of Basel-Stadt told barfi.ch on Monday that the “pause button” for the cantonal reform, set to take place in 2019, had been pushed. Important details in the Federal law which are required for the cantonal realisation, are missing, they said.

The state council is expected to analyse the new situation and will then decide how and when to continue with the cantonal reform. A quick solution at a Federal Government level is more important right now, it was stated. It was also made clear that the estimated 50 million Swiss francs due to be paid in compensation payments by the Federal government will not be given out at the moment.

The government of Basel originally intended to hand over the proposal for a cantonal realisation of the tax reform to the Grand Council in early 2017. The consultation process was finished in December last year. The canton of Basel-Stadt planned to set the profit tax rate at 13 per cent. For local enterprises, the current rate is between 15 and 22 per cent and between eight and eleven per cent for international companies.

The canton had planned to introduce “Patentbox” discounts for companies, a proposal aimed at lowering the capital tax rate. Furthermore, dividends would have been taxed higher. Tax relief and further discharges for natural persons had been planned. Tax relief and further discounts for citizens had also been planned. In total, the measurements would have cost the canton an additional 140 million francs.

Only five per cent out of more than 10,000 companies located in Basel-Stadt are tax-privileged, yet according to the canton, they contribute 61 per cent of the profit and capital taxes as well as the cantonal share of direct Federal taxes. The share of taxable revenues is at 85 per cent. The affected companies employ around 32,000 workers.

The Federal Corporate Tax Reform III was on Sunday rejected by Basel-Stadt with around 57,5 per cent No-votes. The percentage of the electorate who turned out to vote stood at approximately 51,5 per cent.

Controversial saving measures at Baselland Tourism

There has been a heated discussion about proposed funding cuts to Baselland Tourism which have been demanded by Baselland government. An agreement on the cuts could only be reached with the final ballot of the commission president.

The government has requested an annual cut of 50,000 francs (to 550,000 francs in total) to the cantonal parliament. In doing so, it has deviated from its own savings proposal from summer 2015 which would have cut 100,000 francs from the budget per year.

The reason for the deviation came after an evaluation report was published by the University of St. Gallen, which discouraged the planned savings. Baselland Tourism would already provide more service than the allocated means allow, the university report stated. Synergy potentials have been mostly exhausted, it was further stated.

Opponents of the savings proposal in the Economy and Health Commission have referred to the evaluation in its own report, published on Monday. In it, the commission claimed that “cuts of this magnitude would often lead to a decrease of performance”.

However, those who proposed the savings believe that Baselland Tourism can rely on unallocated money from the guest tax fund to keep its service up to standard. A cut in financial support is therefore manageable and also justified, they said, because nearly all institutions and offices were affected by cuts at the moment.

The commission requests that the cantonal parliament approves a loan of 2,2 million francs from 2017 to the end of 2020.