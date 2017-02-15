Local News Summary of February, 15th

Food vans and plastic chairs to be allowed in Basel

On Tuesday, the canton of Basel-Stadt relaxed the rules for the use of public spaces through the passing of a new decree.

The decree to the law concerning the use of public space simplifies the approval procedures and specifies the allowance practices over the last few years, according to a press release issued by the government. The statement said the canton wanted to create more transparency in the use of public space, and will abolish the six-month operation contracts for buvettes. Operators of vending stands can also put out more tables and parasols if suitable for the surrounding area. The basic ban which deals with grill and frying facilities will be omitted from the decree.

Further guidelines for tables and chairs outside street restaurants will be simplified. The existing guidelines will be replaced by a few basic standards. So-called food vans will be permitted.

Distribution of offensive leaflets in public is banned

The government has adjusted its practice concerning the distribution of leaflets in public to come into line with those issued by the Federal court. Publications with racist or gender-discriminating content, or which threaten the safety of the public, will be banned.

The decree contains new regulations concerning the reporting procedure for the use of public space. Sports events will be allowed by the same authority in charge of common land and from next week, applicants will have to approach a single authority. The police will remain in charge when it comes to protests.

According to the press release, the decree concerns about 5000 applications which are submitted annually to the authorities for the usage of public space. The decree will become effective after being published in the Kantonsblatt this week.

More than 500 new bicycle parking spaces near SBB railway station

Around 500 new parking spaces for bicycles will be built near the railway station, with the necessary works starting on 20 February. The new paid facility will be built on the first underground floor of the existing Centralbahn bicycle space. A tunnel will create a direct connection to the existing bicycle parking under the Centralbahnplatz whose ramp can also be used for parking at the SBB.

Thanks to a double-decker storage system, the available space will be used to the optimum. The construction works are planned to be finished by summer. The SBB have said they have invested 1,5 million Swiss francs into the development of bicycle parking space at the railway station. As with the existing parking, the new parking will be secure and customers will have to pay a fee.

The planning office, the office for mobility of the canton of Basel-Stadt, and the association «Pro Velo beider Basel» had been closely involved into the planning in a constructive cooperation with SBB.

Basel architects win competition for new building of the Swiss TPH

The Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (TPH) is to have a new building in the Bachgraben area, including labs, education space, and room for teaching and research.

The project for the building «Belo Horizonte», designed by architects Kunz and Mösch, was selected after a competition round, a press release said on Tuesday. Through the architecture, the direct exchange between the different lab and office departments could be strengthened, the release said.

The new building will bring together staff and students who are at present working in different buildings around Socinstrasse. Along with space for 900 employees, the building will contain theatres, seminar rooms, and a cafeteria.

The investments for the new building are around 90 million francs. The building work is expected to begin once the planning phase has been completed, and is expected to take two years. The opening is planned for the end of 2020. The travel and tropical medicine unit will remain in Basel.

A total of 56 architectural firms have applied for the contract, the release states. A short list of 15 teams was selected by a panel, and each had to submit their plans. The choice of the winning project was unanimous. The architects Kunz and Mösch are known for designing the criminal justice centre building at Muttenz railway station.

Swiss TPH, which is associated with the University of Basel, is one of the leading institutions in Switzerland in the area of public and global health. According to its annual report of 2015, the institute employed 420 staff members and 161 PhD students in Basel. A further 138 employees work in local offices in more than 20 countries.