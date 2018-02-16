Local News Summary of February, 16th

Germans still love Basel very much – and now come the Chinese

Swiss, Germans, and Americans are the countries of origin of most of the visitors to Basel. Now, the city is preparing for a rush from the Far East.

Daniel Egloff, director of Basel Tourismus, is happy. He once again can report record numbers of overnight stays. Around nine per cent more tourists came to Basel in 2017 than in the previous year: «We had a strong year in terms of congresses, the weak Swiss franc had its influence, and the popularity of European river cruises is booming in the US and in Australia,» Mr Egloff said.

Even if the number of visitors from other countries is encouraging, the largest number of customers still come from Switzerland. More than a third of all overnight stays were generated by Swiss tourists, and this number is on the rise.

Just after the Swiss come the neighbouring Germans. «The high number of visitors from Germany was generated by many exhibitions in our museums and the low Swiss franc,» Mr Egloff said. From overseas it was mostly guests from the US who travelled to Basel. Americans have discovered river cruises, which frequently stop in Basel – and of course Art Basel still plays an important role.

Although this number grew by eight per cent, the actual figure could be higher, since «cruisers are not counted in the statistics,» Mr Egloff said. Cruise visitors are only registered when they stay an extra night in a hotel after their journey terminates in Basel. This was popular option which was widely chosen, according to Mr Egloff. «More than average, it is the Americans who stay in 4 and 5-star hotels and spend their money in restaurants.» It can often be seen that typical cruise guests, dressed in shorts and sandals, sit at tables in superior restaurants next to well-dressed businessmen.

Now come the Chinese

At the moment, guests from Asia represent a small market share of just two per cent. However, Mr Egloff does not dismiss this as insignificant.

«18,000 additional overnight stays compared to the previous year are no small number. We cannot disregard those. The Asian market is definitely exciting for us,» he said, adding that guests from Asia mostly came in March for the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair. And although the fair is becoming smaller every year, the interest Asian people have in Basel continues to rise. However, it still seems unthinkable that Basel will become a second Lucerne, a mecca for guests from Asia. But at least the Germans really love us.

Weather forecast for Fasnacht

Fasnacht is approaching and weather forecasts become more accurate. First, the good news: the «Morgestraich» on Monday will most probably remain dry. On Sunday night it will be cold with the temperature dropping below freezing, but at least there will be no rain.

For the rest of the «three most beautiful days» however, meteorologists are not sure. The weather is unsettled. The «cortège» on Monday will set off at 1.30pm under a cloudy sky in 4°C. Different weather portals are forecasting a minimal chance of rain. We want to remain optimistic.

There is more good news: the temperatures will rise: On Tuesday and Wednesday, between 5- 7°C is expected. After a rainy Tuesday, the sun will come out again on Wednesday.

Former Greek Prime Minister vows to sue his successor amid Novartis scandal

Antonis Samaras, the former Greek Prime Minister, has said he will sue his successor, Alexis Tsipras, for «defamation» amid allegations that Samaras was involved in a Novartis corruption scandal.

It is alleged that Novartis paid doctors to prescribe its drugs at excessively high prices and that politicians took bribes in return for lucrative contracts between 2006 and 2015. According to investigations, the excessive drug prices meant that Greek taxpayers were defrauded by up to three billion Euros within that time.

Prime Minister Tsipras, leader of the left-wing Syriza Party, had ordered a parliamentary commission to investigate the corruption allegations.

The former Prime Minister and leader of the conservative party «Nea Dimokratia» (ND) is one of ten high-ranked former members of government who have been named by the Greek media in connection with the scandal. Prosecutors have said former politicians were involved but did not name them.

Most politicians deny their involvement in the affair and claim it is «a conspiracy».

Mr Samaras, who was Prime Minister from 2012 to 2015, said on television on Thursday that the accusations against him were «defamatory», and had been brought up by «pseudo-witnesses».

He added that those who made the accusations against him must be aware that he intends to take the case «right to the end».

An investigative commission will be brought in to find out whether there is enough evidence for an indictment against the ten politicians.

Prime Minister Tsipras announced on Monday that he would attempt to get the money back from Novartis using legal methods.

Novartis has said that it continues to «cooperate fully with the Greek and United States authorities» and promises to take action if any unethical conduct was found in an investigation. It is also carrying out its own internal investigation into the allegations.