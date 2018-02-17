Local News Summary of February, 17th

MCH Group announces losses in the millions

It was no secret and has now become public: The Basel trade fair (MCH Group) is not doing well at all. Yesterday, it released a shocking announcement: MCH Group will most likely write off a loss in 2017 of over 100 million Swiss francs. Administrative board director Ulrich Vischer and CEO René Kamm explained the situation to the media and provided an overview for the coming years.

Making money became a losing game

Besides the shocking loss, one sentence in the announcement was particularly unsettling: “Baselworld is not the biggest fair in our portfolio any longer,” René Kamm said. This is the main reason for the large-scale loss of MCH Group, he said. There was a significant increase in negative reports, and more and more exhibitors stepped back from presenting their wares at the watches and jewellery fair in Basel.

This year, Baselworld will have 200 fewer exhibitors than in 2017. “Baselworld is becoming smaller and therefore our revenue for this fair is also shrinking,” René Kamm said. The enormous halls at Messe Basel can no longer be fully rented out to exhibitors. “The net worth of the halls is 402,1 million francs, and we register a write-off of 25 per cent,” Ulrich Vischer said.

Baselworld no longer meets the current wishes and conditions of exhibitors, he said. It is a platform for traders who show their products to producers – and not to end customers. “The bigger brands sell their products via their own retail outlets,” René Kamm said. This was not the case a few years ago, but Baselworld has now become obsolete for some exhibitors because of alternative possibilities.

Unfortunately, MCH Group had further bad news to announce: The management is expecting Baselworld to become even smaller in next two years. Not just the larger brands but also smaller watchmakers and jewellers will disappear. “We are assuming that there will be only 50 remaining global watch brands from Switzerland in the near future,” René Kamm said. This number is very small – particularly considering there used to be up to 700 global contenders from Switzerland only a few years ago.

Saving is the only strategy

Besides the extraordinary write-off, MCH Group also has a specific provision on its balance sheet. MCH Group is running a structural and organisational optimisation of its Swiss business that costs 17 million Swiss francs – which is also the reason for the specific provision. The cause of this optimisation lies in the Suisse romande: “MCH Group is exclusive marketer of the entire infrastructure in Lausanne until 2022,” René Kamm explained. Since the Suisse romande is also affected by the changeovers of Baselworld, MCH Group would like to reorganise matters there. This costs a lot of money, René Kamm said. “We do not want to continue our venture as the exclusive marketer in Lausanne. Instead, we would like to focus on profitable guest fairs. We have to optimise the cost basis of our Swiss business – this is a fact.

No Swissbau

Last year’s negative effects were not merely caused by the two factors presented above but also by the sensible business model of MCH Group itself. “Compared to other years, 2017 was a weak year,” Ulrich Vischer said. The Swissbau fair as well as several other smaller fairs did not take place last year, for example.

What will the future bring?

According to René Kamm, the current company strategy will be continued emphatically. This includes further acquisitions and more extension of international business. If things remained the same now, Art Basel, the driving force for MCH Group, would also lose part of its quality and would not be able to fulfil its own requirements. The group plans to follow up on the success story of Art Basel with “Grand Basel”, a new art format. “Grand Basel” will premiere this year. Further art fairs in the United States, in Asia, and in the Middle East will follow.

Extension and digitalisation of art trade

“Masterpiece” in London offers an attractive trade platform for antique and modern art as well as for books, design, jewellery, and ceramics. MCH also expects promising results with “Regional Art Fairs”, which will cover future markets of regional art exhibitions.

These new concepts are backed up by the consistent extension of a digital strategy, for example an “Augmented Reality” app which will premiere at the “Art Düsseldorf” this year. Gallery owners and collectors can keep in touch easier with this method.

What about dividends and bonuses in this sad year?

MCH’s administration board has not yet decided on dividends for this year. However, it was a much-discussed topic at the board’s last meeting. The dividends ultimately depend on the final account, which will be announced on 20 March 2018.

The bonus system within MCH Group consists of three parts: MCH Group profits, business performance, and individual assessment of performance. This includes all employees, regardless of their position. There will be no bonuses from MCH profits this year, but performance and individual assessment are going to be rewarded despite losses. Only one employee would benefit exclusively from MCH Group profits and is therefore receiving no bonus at all: René Kamm.

Friday’s news confirmed long-standing rumours and assumptions. The management of MCH Group has openly declared the high losses. There will be no large profits for the coming two years – but there is hope for a silver lining as of 2021, the firm said. The honesty of Mr Vischer and Mr Kamm is already a good sign.

Roche initiates complete takeover of Flatiron Health

Pharmaceutical group Roche is planning a complete takeover of the technology and service company, Flatiron Health. A statement issued on Thursday stated that Roche has 1,9 billion dollars for the takeover.

The Basel group already owns 12,6 per cent of Flatiron’s shares. The acquisition of the firm is planned for the first half of 2018. Flatiron’s activities include the analysis of cancer research and treatment data.

In December 2017, Roche had already announced the takeover of Igynta, a cancer specialist, for 1,7 billion dollars.

Foundation of “Center for Innovative Finance” with endowed professorship at Basel University

The Faculty of Economics at Basel’s University is to set up a “Centre for Innovative Finance” (CIF).

Its focus lies on the scientific analysis and practical application of Blockchain projects, innovative financing and financing solutions. The most important sectors covered are: FinTech/Digital Ledger Technology (DLT)/Blockchain, Venturing, and Financial Innovation.

The CIF represents a new unique research centre in Switzerland. It provides an important contribution to the analysis and application of future-oriented technologies – also in a social context.

Professors Aleksander Berentsen (economic theory), Heinz Zimmermann (financial market theory), and Pascal Gantenbein (finance management) of the Faculty for Economics, form the scientific board of the centre. An additional board member, Dr Fabian Schär, is an expert with significant theoretical and practical experience.

New endowed professorship for DLT/FinTech provided by Credit Suisse Asset Management Switzerland.

Already during its foundation, the CIF has managed to create an endowed professorship position, financed by Credit Suisse. This professorship will be a central part of research and teaching at the CIF. Its main focus is the analysis of new, Blockchain-based technologies for application in the financial and industrial sector as well as potential social consequences.

The assistant professorship will be publicly advertised in the coming weeks. It is a fixed-term employment for a five-year period.