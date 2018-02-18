Local News Summary of February, 18th

Meteorologists all agree on the weather forecast for Fasnacht

Contrary to what the early forecasts have suggested, the Morgestraich and Cortège on Monday will remain dry. At zero degrees Celsius it will be rather cold, but at least those taking part will not have to face the rain on Monday.

While several meteorologists agree that the first day of Fasnacht will be dry, the weather forecasts for the remaining two days of Fasnacht are still mixed.

For Tuesday and Wednesday there is a small to medium chance for rain, mostly in the afternoon.The temperatures will remain low on Tuesday, with the lowest temperature on Wednesday as low as -6°C. During the daytime however the temperature will barely go above zero degrees Celsius on all three days.

Caution! Honest customers can become criminals at self-checkouts

Those who self-scan their shopping at Migros and Coop must pay attention to avoid unintentionally becoming thieves.

Self-Checkout may have some potential advantages for customers and shops, and they have become more popular in Basel. However, paying for goods without any human contact also has a negative side.

Six out of 17 Migros shops in Basel have self-checkout counters, while the Coop has these counters in ten shops. Customers scan and pay without any help from staff.

Self-checkout and theft

It is clear that self-checkouts make theft a lot easier and potential thieves have a practical excuse for items they have not paid for. They can say that they simply forgot to scan the article, or that the counter didn't work properly. It would be difficult to prove an intentional theft.

A study carried out by the University of Leicester claims that self-checkouts can lead to more theft. The scanners would make it so easy for thieves, even seducing people who would not normally consider it, into stealing items from their local supermarket.

But it can be assumed that most people who shop at Migros and Coop are honest. Shoplifting is not a new phenomenon of the digital revolution. What happens when customers are stressed out and don't concentrate and forget to scan articles correctly? One example in the consumer journal «K-Tipp» demonstrates the consequences which can be drawn from such incidents. A customer at a Coop failed twice to scan an article or made a mistake when scanning. On one occasion, he paid 5.65 francs less than he should have, the second time 3.80. For these mistakes, the customer was banned from all Coop shops in the country for a long time.

«We examine every case»

Neither Migros nor Coop could answer Barfi.ch's question on how a mistake made at the self-checkout can be distinguished from theft. Moritz Weisskopf, from the communication department at Migros, said «every case» would be examined. «Since the question is relevant for security we don't divulge any details».

Coop media spokesperson, Andrea Bergmann, said their store staff rely on the honesty of the customers. «We always assume that our customers are honest. Mistakes can happen.»

Ms Bergmann said they would also examine every case, while Moritz Weisskopf from Migros is a bit more direct: «A first mistake has no consequences, a theft would be reported».

There are no open questions in legal terms: It is a crime not to self-scan all articles correctly, the so-called conditional intent is enough. It is problematic however that a mistake made at the self-scanning counter is always possible without conditional intent.

Random samples unmask thieves

How does a divergence manifest itself in product-scanning? «Self-checkout counters are observed by CCTV and monitored by employee. Inspections are also triggered by a random generator», Moritz Weisskopf explained.

This means that the random sample model is applied at Migros and Coop. This is required by the system. When that happens, employees are requested to inspect a randomly chosen checkout-counter. They scan all products once more to find out whether something was not scanned no matter if intentionally or not.

To be completely sure that you don't suddenly become a thief, check your purchase at the self-checkout once more. Or simply go back to using the good old counter served by a member of staff. A simple test carried out by Barfi.ch has shown that, when calculating how long it takes, in reality a check-out at a counter served by a member of staff is quicker than the seemingly revolutionary new way of complete self-service.