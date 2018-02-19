Local News Summary of February, 19th

Animals die in farm building fire in Lörrach

Around 30 cows were killed and others were injured in a fire which destroyed a farm building in Steinen-Hüsingen, near Lörrach, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at around 3am in a barn containing more than 40 cattle, hay bales, agricultural tools, and other farm materials. Fire fighters were able to rescue around ten cows however some were so badly injured they had to be put down. No humans were hurt in the fire.

About 120 fire fighters from several fire brigades were involved in the rescue operation. Two turntable ladder vehicles were used to extinguish the fire. The heat and the fire caused power lines to burst, prompting local energy suppliers to turn off the power in the area.

Warning measures were taken during the operation due to the strong smoke emissions caused by the fire. Citizens of Hüsingen were informed with loudspeakers to close their windows and doors.

The fire fighters were able to avoid the flames spreading to the adjacent residential house or other buildings, although the barn was completely destroyed. The fire crews remained at the scene until the evening for safety reasons and to deal with the dead animals.

As well as the police and fire crews, 14 paramedics, an emergency doctor, as well as a vet were involved in the operation. Steinen’s Mayor, Gunther Braun, was also at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. Initial investigations by forensic officers reveal that arson cannot be ruled out. In connection to this, the police received a tip-off which led to a provisional arrest. It it yet to be determined whether the arrested person had anything to do with the fire. The criminal police are still conducting further investigations. The burned-down building was cordoned off and is currently under closer inspection. A fire expert was called in to carry out a more detailed analysis.

Drivers ignore closed traffic lane after accident

A number of drivers interrupted an accident investigation by choosing to ignore a motorway lane closure on Saturday.

The police were at the Voltastrasse/Fabrikstrasse junction in Basel investigating an accident between a cyclist and a taxi in the early hours of Saturday morning. As part of the clean-up operation and for safety reasons, the police had closed the Voltastrasse motorway exit. However, various drivers ignored this lane closure.

One driver allegedly drove directly through a barrier and endangered traffic police officers who were assessing the accident site. The man is expected to be fined. Other drivers also chose not to keep to the remaining open lanes. Their actions forced police investigators to act as traffic police at times in order to redirect oncoming cars.

In a statement, the cantonal police of Basel-Stadt emphasised that lane closures with light signals need to be taken more seriously.

The detailed weather forecast for Fasnacht

After days – if not weeks – of uncertainty, the weather forecast for Fasnacht is finally becoming more accurate and detailed.

Today, on Fasnacht Monday, there will most likely be no rainfall in Basel, except maybe for a few drops at noon. The temperature was still around 0° C during Morgestraich at 4am this morning and will reach a maximum of 3° C at today’s cortège.

The chances of rain are slightly higher for Tuesday, particularly in the afternoon. The temperatures will remain the same as on Monday.

The weather will be a bit colder on Wednesday, and there is also a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.