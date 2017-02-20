Local News Summary of February, 20th

Passage is guaranteed but secondary to the journey itself: what you can learn from a Basel ferryman

Remy Wirz, a ferryman on the Ueli ferry in Basel, tells barfi.ch why a ferry ride is better than a ride by taxi or going to the hairdresser. We also learn what a ferryman does during the winter months.

There is a peculiar aura about possibly the slowest and most complicated way to cross the Rhine. Not the slowness itself but the feeling to be rather in water than on it. The awareness that neither motor nor sail but merely the flow of the river powers the movement of the boat. The Rhine and the boat push and shove each other, they rub and repel, yet they are connected nonetheless.

In summer, most passengers sit on the ferry’s foredeck during the ride, close their eyes and face the sun while the sloop is being driven across the river by the current. However, winter weather is too ghastly for sitting outdoors, and passengers retreat to the small cabin of the ferry and sit by the gas oven. This is also where we find ferryman, Remy Wirz.

He has been crossing the Rhine for twelve years now, on between 320 and 330 days per year. “I did not go on holiday anymore,” he said. “Why should I?”

Barfi.ch: Remy, what does a ferryman do in winter, when you are all alone?

Remy Wirz: “That’s nice. You have pity!” He laughs. Well, what else can he do but drive his ferry and talk to passengers? He is not alone either, and even if he was, this would be no problem for him. “When I was a kid, I sat on a tree for hours and thought about god and the world. Now, the ferry is my tree.”

Learning from cows

B: What did you do before you became a ferryman?

W: “Oh, I worked in so many jobs that you could hardly imagine them all! You could write a book about that.” He was technician for the old Swiss postal service (PTT) before he worked the land in Flims for three years. “There were 140 cows, and I learned a lot there. Body language, for example. This is very helpful on a ferry.”

B: You can learn body language from cows?

W: “It’s better to learn it from humans, yes, but developing a feeling for the other is universal. Cow or farmer, it doesn’t matter.” This job was followed by therapeutic training. Remy taught tantric groups, managed a carpentry business for 15 years, ran a workshop, supervised people with mental problems, worked for the archaeological ground research group in Basel, et cetera. The ferry has a special place in this history. “Well, I have a really nice life. Really nice. One could say that I have arrived here.”

Botswana? Nice.

Three men board the ferry. They are wearing tracksuits and speak English; they do not seem to come from Basel. Mr Wirz starts to talk to them immediately. “Where are you from? Botswana? Nice. Turkey? Also nice.” His passengers are an African junior karate fighter and his two trainers, we soon learn. They are making a stop in Basel on a fighting tour around the world, and have landed on the ferry rather by chance. Remy convinces the trio to have some tea, even though they just want to cross over to the other riverside. Their resistance remains futile: “Here, we have time, this is really important! I’m sure they have a story to tell.”

A more or less heated discussion about Turks and Kurds, the PKK, women’s rights, Africa, Trump, religion, nothing and everything ensues. Remy finishes the talk: “We are together, you know.” Later, he remarks with a smile: “I have heard every world view at least twice. I like starting discussions like these.”

Unlike those who drive buses, taxis or trams, there is no locked cabin with s sign: “Please do not talk to the driver”. Now and then, Remy has to watch out for big tankers passing by, but there is always an opportunity to talk to people.

“Nothing bad has ever happened to me on the river before,” he says and knocks on the wooden ceiling. “This ferry is the only one that has remained accident-free.”

A talkative barber is nothing compared to a ferryman

“Ferryman” is rarely listed among the professions with pastoral qualities. Hairdressers or taxi drivers and barkeepers listen to our sorrows, lend us half an ear, perhaps even some consolation. The fact that most people use the ferry at the wrong time – summer – might be the reason why ferrymen are not on this list. In winter, the ride across the Rhine shrinks down to its essence: the transit between the two river banks is also a transit between two worlds. As in a book about life coaching, where you have to imagine the problem on one side and the solution on the other.

In between, you should “let go”. Even if you do not believe in such self-optimisation mumbo-jumbo, on the ferry passengers need to leave things behind for a few minutes. This is also due to Mr Wirz’ relaxed attitude. He does not like superficialities – vanity is no good here.

W: “The more I let go, the more I have. I have been in a state of peace for several years. Really, I am running out of questions regarding life. I don’t have any questions anymore. This is fantastic!”

B: A bit like… Zen?

W: “No, this wouldn’t be me. I know that I know nothing. More like this. But I am a fool, a chaotic person. I have a psychological deficiency. Procra…” He thinks–

B: …Procrastination? But this is certainly no deficiency!

W: “Yes, that’s it. But it’s true – I open about two letters out of a hundred that I receive. But I’m still here. Somehow things always work. Maybe a bill will remain unpaid every now and then, but I have the feeling that I can remain even with society. I give back to it as much as it gives to me.”

W: “On the ferry, I can give joy to people. This is very important for me. There is so much happiness, love, gratefulness, there are all kinds of feelings inside of me.”

B: How do you do that?

W: “I just remained true to myself. That’s my biggest strength.”

In summer, Remy is on the water until late at night. He does not work that late in winter, and only when there is good weather. When the sky is as milky and bleak as it has been lately, he could remain at home as well. With his three passengers, things just about work out. He counts the coins jingling in his hand: “Ten, 13, 24.50, 41, wait a minute. 40… 40.50. Just about.”

Eating fondue on the ferry is a winter speciality. Cheese and ferryman are included in the price, but the stories of Remy Wirz and the discussions that might develop are for free. Perhaps you might even sing a ferryman song.