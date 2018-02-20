Local News Summary of February, 20th

Brilliant Morgestraich 2018

This year’s Morgestraich was colourful, poetic, and awe-inspiring. Significantly more people than in previous years woke up in the middle of the night to accompany the cliques in their first hours of Fasnacht. Saint Peter might not have been completely uninvolved – the weather god is still a real Basler. Even if meteorologists were not completely sure: The weather was good for the Fasnacht-people. Not a single raindrop fell. For a moment, at 4am exactly, everything went quiet. So quiet that we could hardly hear the breathing of the countless Fasnacht supporters in the city centre, who had been filled with excitement minutes before. They began invading the city at 3am, some youngsters coming directly from the «Morgestraich»-parties. Laughter, cheers, short drum beats, all this stopped at 3.55am. «Get into line!» The cliques were ready. 0°C and dry weather. Conditions which Basler newspapers described as «cold but beautiful».

The Basler Fasnacht starts

At 4am on the dot the drum major called: «Morgestraich – vorwärts, marsch!» A loud cheer was heard in the streets. The three most beautiful days have started. According to tradition, the cliques start moving at the same time. And with spectators now bringing along their smartphones and clique members standing to be photographed, the Basler Fasnacht 2018 is always evolving. The dry weather attracted more spectators to the city centre than in previous years. Was it really just because of the weather or the fact that Fasnacht is now a world heritage event? It doesn't matter - there are now far more languages than Baseldeutsch spoken during Fasnacht. The active Fasnacht folk don't know about it, under the mask there is only a dream world.

Colourful and creative

The topics for this year’s Fasnacht – as far as it could be seen - are poetic, happy, rarely sinister, but still often serious. This year, the lanterns are very creative: A big shade lamp or a chairoplane – many things are new but still well-known. And now the Morgestraich 2018 is history. What just began is now in the past. There is no reason for melancholy but the certainty that the «three best days» have started. Even more magnificent than in the past.

Call for witnesses after man was assaulted and injured

The police are looking for witnesses after a man was assaulted and injured at Birsfelden shortly after 11pm on Saturday night. According to early investigations by the Baselland police, a 20-year-old man had taken part in Fasnacht activities in the gym hall at Schulstrasse. When he left the hall he was assaulted and injured at the entrance by unknown people. He suffered head injuries and had to be brought to the hospital. There were no concrete descriptions of the perpetrators. The police are calling for witnesses. Anyone who can provide any information about the process of events and the perpetrators is asked to contact the operation centre of the Baselland police in Liestal (phone 061 553 35 35).

Morgestraich-babies: Welcome to this world!

The Morgestraich was in full bloom when the first Basler Fasnacht-baby was born at 5.18am in Bethesda hospital. Noah should have been born in three weeks’ time. His parents, Sonja and Daniel B. even planned to go to the Morgestraich. «I have never attended and I wanted to do that for once,» said the new mother, five hours after giving birth. Luckily they didn't go, since 78 minutes after the «Morgestraich – vorwärts, marsch!»-call, Noah was born (3510g, and 51cm tall).

Shortly afterwards in the university hospital

Only 24 minutes later, Lamiya Amel was born at the university hospital. She was born one hour and 42 minutes after the start of the Morgestraich.