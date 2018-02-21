Local News Summary of February, 21st

It’s back: barfi.ch has found the polar bear!

After a wild hunt, the Seibi Clique polar bear has been found safe and well. The Barfi.ch team was able to find him, thanks to an anonymous tip-off.

The Seibi Fasnacht clique had sad news to report at the end of the first day of the Cortège: The polar bear costume belonging to their drum major was stolen on Monday, sometime between 6.15pm and 8pm, near Streitgasse at Barfüsserplatz. By yesterday, however, the tables had turned: A barfi.ch reader provided our editors with a tip-off that he had seen the polar bear from his balcony in Gundeli….on his neighbour’s patio.

barfi.ch goes in for some big-game hunting

According to the man, the polar bear mask was on a third-floor terrace of an apartment building. Two of our intrepid reporters made their way to the address – far away from the hustle and bustle of Fasnacht – and rang random doorbells on the off-chance, hoping for the best. After a few unsuccessful attempts and empty terraces, they suddenly had a positive answer from one of the intercoms at Falkensteinerstrasse: The bear? Yes, it had been found and was now here.

Our reporters went up the stairs and then confirmed the rumours: There was the missing polar bear costume indeed – almost too large for such a small balcony, but the mask was unmistakably the one belonging to the Seibi clique major. The apartment owner said he had found the mask and costume among rubbish near Barfüsserplatz and had taken both with him. The location where the man found the costume was close to Streitgasse, where the Seibi Clique said it had last been seen. Hmmm, this is a prankster, who has done this out of pure mischief...one might think. The man handed over the costume without any second thought, and the bear made his journey back home.

Exhausting polar bear transport

The trip back to Fasnacht and to the Seibi Clique included a packed tram and a journey on foot through the children’s carnival. Some people smiled at the strange items tthat were carried through the streets, others immediately recognised the bear. The entire odyssey of our trophy hunters took more than an hour and brought out more than a bead of sweat. It remains a mystery how the finder was able to carry the entire costume on his own – as he claimed.

At 2.23pm on Tuesday, the costume was back at Barfüsserplatz – without sustaining any damage during its disappearance and recovery, it seems. The Seibi clique was informed andthe members were delighted about the news. Today (Wednesday), the drum major willonce gain be in full costume, just in time for the cortège.

Thieves steal vast quantities of beer from Fasnacht stand

The Fasnacht stand near the main post office has been a part of the drey scheenschte Dääg (three most beautiful days) for around 20 years. This year however the enthusiasm of the stand owner was dampened. Shortly before the Morgenstraich, thieves stole a massive amount of beer. Andy and his friends have run their Fasnacht stand with heart and soul for the last 20 years directly at the main post office. The stand owner put everything together on Friday. The self-painted posters had been drawn up, the counter was ready, and the beer was stocked up. Then came the biggest shock: On Friday night, three people broke into the bar and stole 480 cans of beer. “This is not a quantity that you can grab just like that,” Andy said. His anticipation for Fasnacht is gone. “The burglary was a huge let-down.”

Thanks to reserves however the bar was able to provide enough beer. However, the bitter after-taste remains. “We do this for fun and not particularly for our own profit,” he said. After Fasnacht, the stand owners even do something good for the city. “We donate all the leftover sausages to local soup kitchens.”

Major operation of the city cleaners at the Fasnacht 2018

A team of cleaners from the canton’s Civil Engineering Department cleared away 73 tons of Fasnacht rubbish on Tuesday. For the fifth time, a special unit cleaned up all broken glass just after the Morgenstreich on Monday morning. Along the Cortège routes, bottles and glasses were collected between 8-10am in order to avoid injuries. On Monday and Wednesday after the Cortège, a late-night team of 40 cleaners is clearing the route between Messeplatz and Aeschenplatz.

On Tuesday and Wednesday and on Thursday after the Ändstreich at 4am the Fasnacht waste will be removed by 290 men and women, among them 40 cleaners in the late night team, and 120 vehicles. The civil engineering office, in close collaboration with the city gardeners, the transport company BVB and with the support of private companies carries out big cleaning operations. Tomorrow Thursday on the dot at 4am after the Ändstraich, the civil engineering office will start with the final cleaning. At 6am the main axes will be free for tram traffic. Equipped with brooms, shovels, snowploughs on the small vehicles and small and large sweeping machines, rubbish vans, little vans, and diggers, the cleaners will clean away all material, mostly confetti. The bigger waste items will be put directly into the three rubbish collection vans which will drive around both Gross and Kleinbasel. About 150 cleaners will sweep the confetti into theroadside ditch so small sweeping machines can collect the material. The big sweeping machines will circulate on the larger roads. The „Confetti castle“ will be on Messeplatz, where the collected waste will be deposited. Diggers put the waste into troughs which will be brought to the incinerator. After the rough cleaning, a watering van water the streets and squares if the temperatures allows it. The same day, the civil engineering office team will clean the drains from confetti so the water from the next rain can flow into the drains after a rainfall without difficulty. During Fasnacht the civil engineering office is present at strategically important places in Spiegelgasse and near the Kaserne with troughs to offer the cart-cliques a direct disposal of their waste. After the Cortège on Monday and Wednesday night between 6 and 10pm the office operates special cleaning tours between Aeschenplatz and Messeplatz and on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 4am in the entire city centre.

The civil engineering office clears away all rough material like boxes or empty confetti bags as well as large amounts of the confetti in order to ensure orderly tram and street traffic, a well as the safety of pedestrians and active Fasnächtlers.